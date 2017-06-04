Defense Creates Offense for New York City Against Union

It has been a tough and busy stretch for New York City Football Club. With just one win in five game New York City needed to beat the Philadelphia Union on Saturday afternoon. NYCFC asked the most questions all day but in the end they had to rally behind the strength of their defense and set pieces to create goals.

It looked like it was shaping up to be another frustrating day for NYCFC as they fell behind late in the second half. All game David Villa had been consistently denied by Steve Blake on Saturday in Yankee Stadium. Time and time again Blake swallowed up a well struck shot or the crossbar rattled and coughed the ball back onto the pitch. Patrick Vieira had made all three substitutes and was throwing everything but the kitchen sink at the Union to get back into the game. It was a pair of corner kicks and New York City’s central defenders who finally gave the fans something to cheer about.

Maxime Chanot sent a wonderful header into the back of the net off of a Maxi Morales corner. The first goal was followed quickly by another by Alex Callens after a bit of a scramble created by another corner kick.

All day NYCFC had looked the better team against the Philadelphia Union, but in the 69th minute CJ Sapong sent a wonderful ball to Fabrice Picault who beat Sean Johnson.

Blake was excellent in the goal for the Union and without him the game could have easily been a blow out for NYCFC. Time and time again Villa, Morales, Jack Harrison and Alexander Ring tested the Union keeper but he came up strong.

Patrick Vieira acknowledged the work in his post game comments “I think when you look at the game, we played quite well and you have to give them credit because their goalkeeper had a fantastic game and they defended quite well. They waited for the opportunity and they scored. I think as a team we didn’t accept the defeat and we fought back. I’m really proud of this team. I’m really proud of the way that Matta came on, the way that Jonathan came on, because I believe that they lifted the team and we found a second breath and that’s really important.”

Indeed, with the infusion of offensive substitutes Ronald Matarrita, Ugo Okoli and Johnathan Lewis NYCFC renewed their fight and found a way to win. It was the two central defenders who scored the deciding goal though. Vieira was pleased. “I’m really happy for Maxime and Alex to score those goals because lately the goals that we conceded, they take it a little bit personal.”

Alexander Ring was not bothered of frustrated at not scoring off two great shots, “Today was the closest I got, the first effort I slipped and hit the post and the second is a great save. I would have loved to score, but I think I’m holding them out for more important games.” He also summed up what the team and the fans all must be feeling, “The most important thing is we have three points. We go to the international break now, we can rest a bit, then we regroup and refocus again.”

Rest, regroup and refocus, NYCFC. The second half of the season is coming.