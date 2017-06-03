TFC visit the Revolution tonigh

By Luis Martinez (Twitter @canadaluis)

Toronto FC will be facing the New England Revolution on their opponents’ turf tonight.

Curious to know the dynamics of the lineup with Bradley and Altidore missing the action, since they were called-in to play for the national team in the US.

The Canadian team had a mid-week match, winning the semi-final of the national championship. Will they be in top form and focused on their MLS match instead of the upcoming final?

Match lineup :

TFC – Bono, Zavaleta, Moor, Mavinga, Beitashour, Morrow, Edwards, Cheyrou, Cooper, Vazquez, Giovonco (subs: Irwin, Endoh, Hernandez, Osorio, Hamilton, Chapman, Spencer)

Revolution – Cropper, Tierney, Delamea, Angoua, Farrell, Koffie, Caldwell, Rowe, Fagundez, Nguyen, Kamara (subs: Knighton, Smith, Femi, Kobayashi, Watson, Woodberry, Agudelo)