North Carolina dominates FC Kansas City 2-0

Cary, NC- The NWSL Lifetime TV match this week took place as the North Carolina Courage hosted FC Kansas City. Midfielder Alexa Newfield was out this match for Kansas City as she was issued a red card in their previous game against the Washington Spirit. The Courage were also missing a player with defender Yuri Kawamura out due to a torn ACL and meniscus. Despite these significant player losses, both teams regrouped to find the right fit for their rosters.

Early on in the match, Kansas City consistently connected their passes while the Courage played a physical game to gain the possession. North Carolina saw created quality shots through their set plays. In the 22nd minute, Brazilian midfielder Debinha De Oliveria passed the ball back to Lynn Williams, who took a shot, but was then deflected by the Kansas City defense. This then resulted in a corner kick, and two Courage players had attempts to score on a header, but both chances were unsuccessful.

Another opportunity for Kansas City occurred in the first half when Brittany Ratclife passed to Sydney Leroux, who then launched the ball to the goal, but missed as it was just above the net. Leroux had another opportunity for a goal, but once more went high. Two minutes of stoppage time were added and both teams saw a scoreless first half.

As the second half came into full swing, defender Jalene Hinkle took a free kick for the Courage, which went high. The Courage were finally successful in the 66th minute when Williams crossed to Ashley Hatch, who finished the play by shooting the ball in the upper right of the net that made its way passed goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart.

“I think it was a really professional performance again at home,” said head coach Paul Riley. “You have to win your home games and coming back from a rough week last week this is a big one for us with a little bit of a break so they can get some rest.” In four seasons, Riley has accomplished 30 wins for the previously Western New York Flash, who have transitioned to the NC Courage.

Courage midfielder McCall Zerboni doubled up the score within seven minutes of the teams first goal, which marked her second goal of the season. This victory for the Courage got them to 18 points as they still hold onto first spot in standings. Due to the US friendlies against Sweden and Norway next week, the next match for the Courage will resume on June 17th as they host the Boston Breakers at 7:30pm ET.

SCORING SUMMARY:

NC-McCall Zerboni 60′

NC-Ashley Hatch 67′

BOOKING SUMMARY:

NC-Ashley Hatch, yellow card 13′

KC-Becky Sauerbrunn, yellow card 43′

NC-McCall Zerboni, yellow card 57′

NC COURAGE: #9-Lynn Williams, #12-Ashley Hatch (#4-Elizabeth Eddy, 76′), #3-Makenzy Doniak (#23-Kristen Hamilton, 70′), #7-McCall Zerboni, #5-Samantha Mewis, #10-Debinha De Oliveria (#8-Rosana Dos Santos Augusto, 86′), #15-Jalene Hinkle, #6-Abby Erceg, #13-Abby Dahlkemper, #11-Taylor Smith, 0-Katelyn Rowland

Subs not used: #1-Sabrina D’Angelo, #25-Meredith Speck, #26-Sam Witteman, #14-Jessica McDonald

FC KANSAS CITY: #25-Brittany Ratcliffe (#15-Erika Tymrak, 69′), #14-Sydney Leroux, #2-Shea Groom, #6-Katie Bowen (#3-Becca Moros, 17′), #9-Lo’eau Labonta (#44-Maegan Kelly, 76′), #11-Desiree Scott, #31-Christina Gibbons, #10-Yael Averbuch, #4-Becky Sauerbrunn, #13-Brittany Taylor, #18-Nicole Barnhart

Subs not used: #22-Brianne Reed, #19-Cat Parkhill, #21-Caroline Flynn

TOTAL SHOTS: NC 22-13 KC

SHOTS ON GOAL: NC 4-3 KC

FOULS: NC 9-12 KC

OFFSIDES: NC 0-2 KC

CORNER KICKS: NC 5-1 KC

SAVES: NC 3-2 KC