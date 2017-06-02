Sky Blue welcomes Portland, Thorns in its side last season, to Yurcak Field

Sky Blue FC has a chance to make history Saturday night at Yurcak Field.

After winning its first three home matches of the season — all of which coming thanks to late winners from the 82nd minute beyond — the Jersey Girls can extend the winning streak to four games for the first time in franchise history.

“After a good week of preparation, we are very eager to get back on home soil tomorrow in front of our fantastic fans,” said Christy Holly, Sky Blue FC head coach, in a statement released by the club. “We know going into the game that we have to meet our potential to ensure we have a positive outcome against a very talented team. We expect to have another exciting match here in New Jersey.”

The team standing in their way is the Portland Thorns, a side sitting a point behind Sky Blue in the National Women’s Soccer League with a game in hand. The Thorns arrive in New Brunswick coming off a 2-0 win over the Boston Breakers, extending their current unbeaten streak to five matches.

Looking to break that streak after the Breakers couldn’t in two attempts, the Jersey Girls will have plenty of firepower on their end, including the reigning NWSL Player of the Month Sam Kerr, who scored two goals and had as many assists in five matches during the month of May.

The Australian winger was also named to the league’s Team of the Month, alongside teammates Kailen Sheridan (who made a club record 11 saves in a 2-1 loss to league leaders North Carolina Courage) and Sarah Killion, who leads the league in scoring with five goals, four of which coming from the penalty spot.

Sky Blue also has history on its side — the Jersey Girls are 5-4-2 against the Thorns all-time, though the last two meetings didn’t go so well. The visitors swept the series last year, winning both games, including a 3-1 win at Yurcak Field on the final matchday of the season.

With the match serving as the first for the Sky Blue on Pride Month, the Jersey Girls look to get some revenge against the Thorns.

