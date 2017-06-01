Nice striker Alexy Bosetti on trial with the Red Bulls

The New York Red Bulls camp is no stranger to handling matters in a quiet fashion. Throughout the years trialists have come and gone without much hype or information surrounding their presence in training.

Yet something is different about this one and it looks as if New York fans should be excited given the player’s pedigree.

On Tuesday, news broke that French striker Alexy Bosetti was on trial with the New York Red Bulls. The 24-year old forward rose through the ranks of the academy of French powerhouses Nice, having graduated to the first team in 2012. From 2012 to 2017, Bosetti managed 10 goals in 75 appearances. His fortunes with Nice’s reserve team improved as he managed 13 goals in 27 appearances with last season being a career high for the young Frenchman who scored 10 goals. Bosetti’s contract with Nice expires at the end of June and he has been weighing potential suitors with perhaps the strongest interest drawn from the MLS. He’s proven he can play at the highest echelons of football so it is possible he can flourish in the U.S. like fellow Frenchman Romain Alessandrini who is enjoying a spectacular season with the L.A. Galaxy.

On Wednesday the Red Bulls’ official twitter confirmed the trial, with the team releasing a statement on the player on Thursday. Manager Jesse Marsch noted Bosetti has “personality” and is a “very likeable” presence around the camp. Likeability is key to blending the multitude of personalities which make up the Red Bulls, but will he fit into the Red Bulls demanding style of football?

The diminutive Bosetti acts as a poacher, taking a more opportunistic approach to his goal scoring which is built on the importance of positioning. On paper, he does not seem that far removed in terms of style from Bradley Wright-Phillips but he is still young and can develop.

Young and full of potential has summed up the Red Bulls transfer dealings over the last few seasons and it is possible he could land in New York. While Marsch has previously focused on adding depth at center back and midfield/play-making position, he has stated earlier he is open to the possibility of adding more attacking depth. With Gonzalo Veron having not lived up to the hype as well as Fredrik Gulbrandsen’s failure to find the back of the net, Marsch may just add attacking depth.

New York will be evaluating Bosetti for the remainder of the week. The Frenchman’s storyline will be interesting to watch as the summer transfer window opens. Where will he land and who is on New York’s shopping list?