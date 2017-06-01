Houston Remains Undefeated at Home as They Run Over Real Salt Lake

The Dynamo keeps the good times at home as they win 5-1 against a Real Salt Lake team that looked lost and slow in defense. The Orange created many opportunities and controlled the position of the ball throughout the entire match.

The first goal for the home team came in quick in the first half as Justin Schmidt scored an own goal in the 3rd minute. The Brazilian Alex Lima, who was one of the best players of the match, scored the second one for the Orange. Mauro Manotas scored the 3-0, right when the first half was about to end.

The second half started with the same dynamic as the first one. Houston kept a high pressure, and the Utah team was not able to control the ball in midfield which led to the disastrous night the away team had. The game plan for Houston kept working as Erick Torres scored the 4-0 in the 52nd minute. Eleven minutes after, Joao Plata scored the only goal for RSL via a free kick. However, five minutes later, Dynamo’s defender Leonardo put the final nail in the coffin with a header to end it at 5-1.

Houston’s coach Wilmer Cabrera moved his pieces so his players could use their speed in offense as well as being strong and physical in defense and midfield. Another key factor for the victory was the confidence Dynamo’s players showed. The same confidence everyone in Houston is waiting to see when the team plays on the road.

Now, Houston moved up to the first spot in the West with 23 points, whereas Real Salt Lake is currently in the 10th place with 14 points.