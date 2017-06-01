With a Furious 4-0 TFC pass to the finals

By Luis Martinez (Twitter @canadaluis)

Photos by David Chant (Instagram @chantphoto)

Marking the 2nd leg of the semi finals of the Canadian Championship, the Ottawa, Fury FC succumbed to the fact they were facing one of the top teams who happen to be in the 1st position in the MLS.

At the minute 41, Eddie Edward, forward for the Canadian capital team, scores in his own arc.

A few seconds later, Tsubasa Endoh scores and starts the fiesta of the night, full of emotions, on the BMO Field. Both teams went to the break with the score 2-0 for TFC at the end off the first time.

In the second part, complementary, Sebastian Giovinco reapears after an injury, one more time making use of all his facultities on the terrain.

Like this, at 80′, a great combination between Justin Morrow and SG10 clear the way to Marco Delgado who scores the third of the night.

Five minutes later, from the handoff by The “Internacional”, Victor Vazquez, El capo, Sebatian Giovinco, kills with a 4-0 clarifing for all that he is indeed back.

In this form, TFC is on the final round of the competition against an old enemy… a very poor IMFC, lets see if they can stop the Locomotora that has become the team of Greg Vanney who wants to repeat the experience to win the Canadian Championship.