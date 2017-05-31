Toronto FC host their neighbours Ottawa Fury FC

By Luis Martinez (Twitter @canadaluis)

Photo by David Chant ( Instagram @chantphoto)

Toronto, ON- Toronto FC’s turn to host the Ottawa Fury FC at BMO field tonight in this second leg of the semi-finals of the Canadian Championship.

Whereas IMFC await the outcome of this match in order to know whom they will then face in the finals.

Stay tuned for a full recap!

Staring lineups:

TFC – Irwin, Zavaleta, Moor, Mavinga, Morrow, Endoh, Cheyrou, Vasquez, Osorio, Ricketts, Hamilton (subs: Bono, Morgan, Giovinco, Chapman, Delgado, Spencer, Beitashour)

Fury- Irving, Obasi, Martin Del Campo, Mceleney, Campbell, Rozeboom, Dixon, Edward, Seoane, Hume, Williams