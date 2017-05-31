Landon Donovan: I actually wanted to be an owner not a player!

Despite being the USA’s all time leading goalscorer, Landon Donovan didn’t always want to be a soccer player.

During a full length interview to be published later this week, he revealed that as a youngster, he dreamt of being an owner not a player. Therefore when he played soccer simulations on his computer, he would focus on the managerial part of the game.

“I liked being able to impact all the different part of a team, an organisation and a club,” he noted.

If San Diego manages to snag one of the two franchises in December, he’ll have is boyhood dream realised at last.

