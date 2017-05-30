United’s magical mystery tour takes them to Orlando for midweek melee

Normally the Wednesday after Memorial Day is a day of rest. After a couple of days most people are just on autopilot, hoping to do just enough to make it look like they have done something. But not D.C. United. After somehow magically pulling off a victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps they continue they conclude their two game road swing with a visit to Orlando City SC on Wednesday night (7:30pm EST MLS Live).

Orlando comes into this match with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder. The Purple Lions nearly nearly pulled off a result on Saturday at Minnesota, but a Christian Ramirez strike late erased all hopes that Jason Kreis’ side had at getting at least a point. The club is winless in their last five matches and have yet to pull off a shutout this season.

If Orlando are to break their recent run of bad luck they will have to do so without Kaka. The Brazilian superstar will miss his second consecutive match with a right calf strain. Orlando will also be without center-back Tommy Redding, who is still on duty with the United States under-20 National Team at the under-20 World Cup. Look for Jose Aja and Luis Gil to start in their absence.

United have their own injury issues. The club added center-back Bobby Boswell to the list of walking wounded. Boswell is questionable for the match with a groin injury. In non-injury news the club will also be without Jose Guillermo Ortiz, who was suspended for diving in Saturday’s win over Vancouver. Without Ortiz, Olsen will use a 4-1-4-1 with Patrick Mullins up top. Mullins has not really had the breakout season that many expected this season. The University of Maryland graduate has yet to score this season prompting some concern about his ability to put together consecutive quality seasons.

One thing that should go in his favor on Wednesday night is that Orlando are very weak in the center of the pitch. Without Redding and Kaka creating attacking chances Orlando doesn’t really ave that force that link plays from the defense to the attack. They have also struggled to keep the ball out of the back of the net. They have allowed 18 goals this season, 13 of which have come in their last six games. With Luciano Acosta back fully healthy and Lamar Neagle United should be able to get some shots on goalkeeper Joe Bendik.

The other major key to this match will be Kofi Opare matching up with Cyle Larin. Opare seemed to do a better job in the second half at Fredy Montero’s opportunities through simple blocks or finding good angles to cut him off. But the first half resembled a shooting gallery with the faster Whitecaps attacking blowing past D.C. for shot after shot. Particularly in the center of the pitch is going to need to work with Jared Jeffrey to limit Larin’s ability to move in free space.

Coming off of a wild match in Vancouver and with a return home on Saturday against the Los Angeles Galaxy looming, one might expect for D.C. to take this match off. But as we have seen through the years just when you think you have United pegged they pull off a result. If they can find space against a beleaguered Orlando defense then D.C. might just end up with another quality result on the road.