Gallery: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 1-Real Monarchs SLC 2

Early goals can kill even the strongest of teams. The Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 found that out the hard way on Sunday against Real Monarchs. Thanks to a goal from Taylor Peay in the sixth minute and Nick Besler in the 22nd minute the Monarchs grabbed an early lead at McLeod Athletic Park. Although the Whitecaps pulled one back late thanks to Terran Campbell in the 76th minute. But it wasn’t enough as Vancouver lost to the Real Monarchs 2-1

