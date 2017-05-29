Gallery: Colorado Rapids 1-Sporting Kansas City 0

When the goals aren’t coming you take them however you can. That seemed to be the philosophy of the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night. Having scored just one goal in their last two matches the Rapids were looking for something, anything to light their scoring spark and get three points. Enter: Kortne Ford. The rookie earned his first-ever professional goal in the Rapids 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City.

On hand to cover the match was Prost Amerika photographer Corbin Elliott. You can check out some of his shots from the match below and his full gallery from the Rapids season on SmugMug.