California Clasico Gallery: Los Angeles Galaxy 4-San Jose Earthquakes 2

In the first California Clasico of 2017 the Los Angeles Galaxy drew first blood defeating the San Jose Earthquakes in a wild 4-2 match at Avaya Stadium. Chris Wondolowski (10′) and Danny Hoesen (34′) scored for the Quakes. The Galaxy earned their first win at the Quakes new park thanks to a pair of goals from Giovani dos Santos (35′ and 64′) and a goal from Joao Pedro (19′) and an own goal from Victor Bernardez (44′).

In the meantime please enjoy some of our shots from the match and feel free to visit our San Jose Earthquakes 2017 photo gallery on SmugMug (Photos are courtesy of Lyndsay Radnedge and our friends at Center Line Soccer).