Bayern wrap: A fifth straight title, but that was it

by Dan Gaichas

By Bayern Munich standards, this season was a bit of a disappointment. Even though Bayern once again won the Bundesliga by double digits, had scored the most goals (89) by 17, and allowed the fewest (22) by 15 over the next stingiest defense in Hoffenheim; it’s the two trophies Bayern didn’t win that make this season a bit of a disappointment.

Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso went out winners, but it was that seven-day span where they were knocked out by Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals and then knocked out by Borussia Dortmund in the DFB Pokal semifinals that added to anti-climax. The league was effective over on December 21st when Bayern defeated second-place RB Leipzig, 3-0, at the Allianz. Dortmund were already far behind at that time and while Leipzig spent a couple weeks on top, they were easily caught and put in the rear-view mirror after Week 16. For good measure, after the title was decided, Bayern rallied to beat them 5-4 in Leipzig.

Replacing Lahm and Alonso will be the main task during the offseason. It may be an opportunity for Joshua Kimmich to return to the conversation after being used sparingly in the second half of the season. While Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben contributed mightily this season, how long they are able to do so at this level is a question mark. Renato Sanches was also a question mark after underachieving when he was on the pitch.

The remainder of the core should remain intact with Manuel Neuer, Mats Hummels, David Alaba, Javi Martinez, Thomas Muller, and Robert Lewandowski all locked in through 2021. Still, the squad will need to get a bit younger not just for Bayern to stay on the Bundesliga throne, but to be considered one of the best teams in Europe.

Last year, Bayern made just two major signing when they poached Dortmund (again) for Mats Hummels and for Sanches. This year, expect Bayern to make more of a splash with the intent of reaching Kiev next May for the UEFA Champions League Final. They will by prohibitive favorites to win a sixth straight Bundesliga title next season though Leipzig and Dortmund may mount more of a challenge, but one trophy is not enough for Bayern. That’s why next season will have at least one eye on reaching Kiev next season in addition to solidifying their dominance at home.