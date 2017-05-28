Sky Blue adds to record start with dramatic win over Orlando Pride

Check out complete highlights from tonight's thrilling 2-1 victory at Yurcak Field. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/7qSd7WDvUZ — Sky Blue FC (@SkyBlueFC) May 28, 2017

Another home match, another dramatic finish for Sky Blue FC.

The Jersey Girls (4-3-1, 12 points) notched yet another late game-winner, this time from Maya Hayes in the 82nd minute, Saturday night en route to defeating the visiting Orlando Pride at Yurcak Field. It was the third winning goal in the final 10 minutes in as many home matches this season for Sky Blue, pushing the best home start in franchise history to nine points in three straight wins.

The goal completed a comeback that was forced after the Pride (2-3-2, 8 points) took the lead in the 18th minute through Jasmyne Spencer, who curled a shot past Kailen Sheridan after a smart feed from Camila.

Sky Blue pressured immediately to get the equalizer, forcing Orlando goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe into a couple of saves and eventually getting it past her in the 43rd minute.

Raquel Rodriguez started the move by recovering possession in midfield before finding Daphne Corboz, who danced past a couple of defenders on a run into the penalty area before finding Sam Kerr, who slotted it past Bledsoe into the top corner.

The match entered the half tied at a goal a piece, creating urgency from both sides when they came out for the second half. Both teams exchanged chances throughout the first half-hour of the second frame, but it wasn’t until Hayes finish in the 82nd minute that the ball returned to the back of the net.

“Tonight, we got to see how we respond when we are down 1-0 to a very talented team,” said Sky Blue head coach Christy Holly, according to a match report from the club. “We stepped up our performance, and we backed each other up in every area of the field. At no point did we lose the belief that we could win this game. As a head coach, that is something that makes me both very proud and very excited, especially when we can back it up with the ability we have throughout the entire field.”

The result brings the Jersey Girls back to their winning ways after a midweek slip at North Carolina last Wednesday. With an extra game played over every other National Women’s Soccer League club aside from the Courage, Sky Blue currently sits at 3rd in the league with 12 points.

It returns to action next Saturday at Yurcak Field, where it will host Portland Thorns FC.

