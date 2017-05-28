Let’s look at the USMNT roster

The United States Men’s National Team has been released. Yes, the time every writer looks forward to when the United States Mens National Team manager releases their roster. Speculation begins, names both far and wide are dropped as possible misses from the roster. Then the process repeated 2-3 months down the line for the next series of matches.

The interesting thing about this particular squad that is set to take on Venezuela (6/3 8pm EST) and Ghana (6/11 8pm EST) in a series of friendlies and Trinidad and Tobago and Mexico in World Cup qualification matches is that there really isn’t that much controversy. The roster itself does in fact seem to meet the needs of the public in terms of players that should be in the squad. That USMNT coach Bruce Arena could quell the masses is perhaps his biggest accomplishment yet.

That being said there are some interesting position battles worth exploring. So kick back and enjoy our analysis of the full roster.

U.S. MNT Roster By Position (Club; WCQ Caps/Goals):

GOALKEEPERS (4): Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC; 13/0), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/BEL; 0/0), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids; 35/0), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake; 0/0)

Thoughts: Not too many surprises here with Tim Howard and Nick Rimando both looking sharp for their club sides. Ethan Horvath just came back from injury with Club Brugge and it appears that this may just be a move to check his progress and possibly to get him ready for the Gold Cup.

Of the four Brad Guzan’s position appears to be the most tenuous. He had an abysmal campaign with Middlesbrough this season and really has not looked like a starting goalkeeper in at least three years. One has to wonder how many chances he might have left with the USMNT. He is not going to play in the Gold Cup unless they can beg Atlanta to have him. If Horvath can get some time in either the Ghana or Venezuela it may be another to bump his number two spot.

DEFENDERS (11): DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo; 33/6),Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City; 11/1), John Brooks (Hertha Berlin/GER; 3/0), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City/ENG; 20/2), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; 3/0), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca/MEX; 14/0), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas; 0/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 4/0), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna/MEX; 2/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG; 6/0), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City; 17/3)

Thoughts: For years USMNT have begged and pleaded for their head coaches to bring in actual left and right backs and not just players from other positions. Arena seems to have made a concerted effort to bringing in players who fit their positions with DeAndre Yedlin, Tim Ream, Jorge Villafana, and Timmy Chandler. Now the question is: who will start.

The other interesting addition is that of Matt Hedges. Hedges is one of the top center-backs in MLS and has become a cornerstone of the FC Dallas. He is not exactly the most athletic defender but he makes incredibly good reads on plays and always seems capable of making the decisive clear. Given how Dallas went out against Liga MX side Pachuca in the CONCACAF one would expect him to have a little revenge on his mind at Estadio Azteca.

MIDFIELDERS (8): Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas; 2/0),Paul Arriola (Club Tijuana/MEX; 2/1),Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union; 8/0), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC/CAN; 33/6), Fabian Johnson (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 15/1), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers; 5/0), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 38/18)

Thoughts: Good news, everyone: Christian Pulisic made the team. We are also going to go out on a limb and say that he might make the final roster. Pulisic capped an incredible season with Borussia Dortmund with the DFB Pokal title, his first championship with the club. Arena might choose to rest him for the two friendlies after such a long season. But make no mistake about it: he will be starting against Trinidad and Tobago.

The big question mark for this side will be where Fabian Johnson fits in. Arena seems very comfortable with Pulisic, Darlington Nagbe, Michael Bradley, and Alejandro Bedoya. Johnson has yet to play with Arena so where he will play will be a hot button topic during the two friendles. If he were to start expect Bedoya to go to the bench.

Also, three cheers to Paul Arriola for earning a spot after a long dry spell with the national team. Arriola had a tremendous season with Tijuana and may have an edge for some time against Mexico due to his extensive experience in Liga MX.

FORWARDS (4): Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC/CAN; 36/16), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC; 38/18), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC; 3/0), Bobby Wood (Hamburg/GER; 8/4)

Thoughts: Clint Dempsey will play against both Trinidad and Tobago and Mexico. The question is will he start or will he come off of the bench? If Arena goes with a 4-4-2 one could see Dempsey or Bobby Wood starting up top alongside Jozy Altidore as both have had good chemistry with the Toronto FC striker. If it is a 4-5-1 Dempsey may get pushed back into a Center Attacking Midfield position behind Altidore.