Dash and Reign battled each other in a hot and humid Houston

On a 103 degree afternoon in Houston, Seattle played smart and took advantage of the few chances they had to score twice and come away with three points from Texas. The Dash came to this match to try and get a much needed win in front of their home crowed to improve in the standings.

In a match that needed to be postponed due to weather conditions, the home team controlled most of the position and was able to create ample chances to score. Kealia Ohai and Janine Beckie had many opportunities to open the scoring for the home team, but instead it was Megan Rapinoe who would score in the 30th minute for the Reign with the help of a Houston defender, who deflected the ball in, to make it 1-0.

Even though the second half had the same dynamic as the first one, where Houston created more opportunities and controlled the timing of the match, it soon became 2-0 for Seattle when Katie Johnson shot inside the box to beat Lydia Williams at near post in the 64th minute.

Houston’s coach Randy Waldrum continued to move players out of their natural position to surprise the northwestern team, but his strategy backfired on him as it seemed that he surprised his own team as well.

The hot conditions in Texas affected players from both sides. However, a scary moment took place when seconds away from the final whistle, Houston’s forward Rachel Daly was taken off the field and treated for heat illness. We were told that after her condition improved, she was taken to a local hospital for further evaluations then was released from the hospital a few hours later.

Houston continues to have only 6 points as result of it 2-0-5 record. Next they will be traveling to Maryland to face the Spirit for the second time this season.