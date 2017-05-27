Sydney Leroux leads the way for Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo- Tonight, FC Kansas City saw their opponents the Washington Spirit for the second consecutive time since the Blue’s 1-0 win last weekend. Kansas City goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart added a new record to her NWSL career as tonight marked her 32nd straight start. Last week she made six saves to contribute to Kansas City’s victory. So far in the season, the Blues have only given up five goals and have scored seven with tonight’s goals added.

The Washington Spirit scored early in the fourth minute of the match off of a corner kick in which midfielder Kristie Mewis gave the spirit a 1-0 lead. Shortly after in the ninth minute, forward Sydney Leroux started the run and was able to cut through the Spirit defense to tally her second season goal, which tied up the match 1-1. Leroux also scored in the 19th minute, but was taken back due to a foul after the ball had crossed the line. Nevertheless, this didn’t stop Leroux who was on fire and scored again in the 27th minute with an assist by Shea Groom, giving Kansas City the 2-1 lead just before the end of the half.

Coming back from the half, Kansas City kept up the attack and didn’t let their 2-1 lead slip from underneath them. Leroux continued to have several close shots, but none saw the back of the net. In the 60th minute, Kansas City took a corner and defender Becky Sauerbrunn headed the ball perfectly to soar past Spirit goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe, which then put the Blues at a solid 3-1 score.

The Spirit made poor attacks from their offense, with only three shots on goal during the match. On the other hand, Kansas City kept pushing through and continued to take challenging shots on Labbe even though they had a 3-1 lead.

Midfielder Alexa Newfield was given a red card in the 70th minute as she unintentionally attempted to get her foot on the ball, but instead collided with Labbe, which resulted in a second yellow and being ejected from the game. This absence from Newfield put Kansas City down one player and changed the tone of the game, but motivated the Blues to continue to seek the back of the net.

Washington took advantage of the loss of a player and forward Francisca Ordega scored in the 74th minute. Due to the ball being over the line, the goal was waived off and Kansas City still stayed on top with their 3-1 advantage. Even playing with one less player, the Blues persisted and made attempts late into the second half.

However disappointed about having her goal waived off, Ordega assisted on the goal made by midfielder Havana Solaun, taken from the outside of the box to make its way past Barnhart. The final score was 3-2 with Kansas City celebrating their second consecutive win against the Washington Spirit.

Throughout this match, forward Sydney Leroux had an outstanding performance as she scored two goals for Kansas City. She worked well with her teammates to open up new opportunities. Her diligent foot worked created a clear path for her and was as successful as her shots were in reaching the back of the net. The Blues now stand in fifth place with eleven points.

SCORING SUMMARY:

WAS-Kristie Mewis 5′

KC-Sydney Leroux 9′

KC-Sydney Leroux 27′

KC-Becky Sauerbrunn 60′

WAS-Havana Solaun 83′

BOOKING SUMMARY:

KC-Alexa Newfield, yellow 15′

WAS-Maggie Dougherty Howard, yellow 39′

KC-Alexa Newfield, second yellow, given red and ejected 70′

WAS-Francisca Ordega 86′

KC-Brittany Taylor 89′

FC KANSAS CITY: #18-Nicole Barnhart, #3-Becca Moros (#21-Caroline Flynn 83′), #10-Yael Averbuch, #4-Becky Sauerbrunn, #13-Brittany Taylor, #9-Lo’eau Labonta, #11-Desiree Scott, #88-Alexa Newfield, #25-Brittany Ratcliffe (#6-Katie Bowen 65′), #14-Sydney Leroux, #2-Shea Groom (#31-Christina Gibbons 76′)

Subs not used: #15-Erika Tymrak, #22-Brianne Reed, #19-Cat Parkhill, #44-Maegan Kelly

WASHINGTON SPIRIT: #1-Stephanie Labbe, #22-Alyssa Klenier, #4-Shelina Zadorsky, #5-Whitney Church, #24-Estelle Johnson, #19-Kristie Mewis, #7-Line Sigvardsen Jensen (#9-Havana Solaun 66′), #29-Maggie Dougherty Howard, #11-Mallory Pugh, #12-Katie Stengel (#2-Arielle Ship 77′), #20-Cheyna Williams (#14-Francisca Ordega 28′)

Subs not used: #6-Kassey Kallman, #8Lindsay Agnew, #16-Cameron Castleberry, #21-Didi Haracic

TOTAL SHOTS: KC 15-9 WAS

SHOTS ON GOAL: KC 7-2 WAS

FOULS: KC 10-13 WAS

OFFSIDES: KC 0-2 WAS

CORNER KICKS: KC 5-7 WAS

SAVES: KC 1-4 WAS