Red Bulls come from behind to beat Revolution

The New England Revolution paid dearly for not building on a road lead on Saturday night at Red Bull Arena in a 2-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls.

Lee Nguyen gave the Revolution an early advantage from the penalty spot, but New England didn’t do enough to double their advantage and allowed the hosts to rally for a comeback victory behind second half goals by Bradley Wright-Phillips and Daniel Royer.

As a result, New England are still winless on the road with a 0-5-3 record away from Gillette Stadium.

Even so, the Revolution, who had the benefit of having nearly 1,000 of their own raucous fans inside the venue to blunt New York’s home field advantage, wasted no time getting forward.

Kelyn Rowe shot at goal from a tight angle in the fifth minute, his effort deflecting off the hands of New York goalkeeper Luis Robles and off the crossbar.

Just three minutes later, Fagundez made a streaking run into the box and got clipped by Kemar Lawrence, prompting match referee Ismail Elfath to award the Revolution a penalty kick.

Lee Nguyen buried the ensuing spot kick, firing to the lower right corner of the net for his sixth of the season.

New England didn’t roll over for the Red Bulls immediately after taking the lead, but also didn’t make Robles work very hard for the remainder of the first half.

Meanwhile, the Red Bulls slowly asserted themselves into the game, imposing themselves in the attacking third and moving the ball quickly in the middle of the pitch.

Cody Cropper made a reaction stop following a corner kick in the 24th minute. Lawrence, on the edge of the penalty area, laced a clearance on frame that required Cropper to sprawl acrobatically to make the play.

Wright-Phillips scuffed a pair of chances inside the box wide before halftime, but didn’t have to wait long to be rewarded for his persistence.

Despite holding strong for the opening stanza, the Revolution back line buckled seconds into the second half. Wright-Phillips fought his way to the end line in the 46th minute and tried to play a pass centrally, the ball bobbling and eventually rolling to Cropper, who spilled possession back into open play. Wright-Phillips, on a tight angle—mere feet away from the left post—back heeled the loose ball into the back of the net for his sixth goal of the season.

New York maintained their offensive momentum after netting their equalizer. In the 54th minute, Wright-Phillips sent the ball wide in the box to Mike Grella, whose shot at the near post got knocked away by Cropper.

Roughly 20 minutes later, New York finally took the lead. Lawrence, in possession near the end line on the left flank, played a cross through the area to unmarked Daniel Royer, who slid the feed into the net to make it 2-1.

New England made a bid to push for a second goal—but with only one point to gain. Fagundez made a serious bid for a brace in the 87th minute, his shot from the top of the box getting saved by Robles, who dropped left to make the stop.

Gershon Koffie, who joined the Revolution on loan last week from Hammarby, earned his first start of the season and slotted next to Xavier Kouassi in central midfield. Kelyn Rowe was returned to midfield, as Chris Tierney returned to left back. London Woodberry, a natural full back, started in place of Benjamin Angoua in central defense and performed admirably, while the physical Je-Vaughn Watson played right back in place of Andrew Farrell (suspension).

Juan Agudelo returned to the pitch after nearly a month away injured as a substitute midway through the second half in place of Kei Kamara, who had been ineffective.