Obliteration in BMO Field

By Luis Martinez (Twitter @canadaluis)

Photos by David Chant (Instragram @chantphoto)

Toronto, ON – What a sensational night for Toronto FC at home, and Victor Vazquez as one of the reference in this match, with an extraordinary 5-0 against Columbus Crew.

One more time the strategic, originally from Virginia, Greg Vanney demonstrates he is a tactical genius and in the selection of his players in every single match.

Without the two maximum icons in the attack for TFC, Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore. The Canadian team earns the victory, even with one man less, after the expulsion of Marco Delgado at 81′ sanctioned by referee Drew Fisher.

At only 6 minutes from the start, Victor Vasquez, through a penalty, marks his first of two goals of the night.

After a tremendous shot from Justin Morrow, comes the 2-0 at minute 39 assisted by Ben Spencer, starting in the MLS. This guy showed a magnificent performance until his exit at 59′ to allow entrance to Jordan Hamilton.

Everything slowly becomes a nightmare for Columbus, when once again, the former player of the Mexican team Cruz Azul, Victor Vasquez was in charge to execute a free shot, mocking the defensive wall in spectacular form.

The group leaded by Greg Berhalter was trying to discover the way to contain the dynamic Reds, but their efforts were insufficient. And then Jonathan Osorio scores the fourth and kills any aspiration for a minimum to equalize the action.

This victory was signed and sealed by Jordan Hamilton at 90’+3′ creating uproar until the very last second from the close then 30 000 spectators.

Match info:

TFC – Bono, Zavaleta, Moor, Mavinga, Beitashour, Vasquez (Osorio), Bradley, Delgado, Morrow, Ricketts (Edwards), Spencer (Hamilton)

Crew – Steffen, Afful, Naess, Jonathan, Francis, Hansen, Trapp, Higuaín (Jahn), Meram (Artur), Kamara (Finlay), Manneh

Shots – TFC 11 and Crew 11

Shots on target- TFC 7 and Crew 0

Fouls- TFC 8 and Crew 10

Yellow cards- TFC 0 and Crew 1

Red cards- TFC 1 and Crew 0

Offsides- TFC 2 and Crew 3

Corners- TFC 3 and Crew 4