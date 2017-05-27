Gallery: Toronto FC 5-Columbus Crew SC 0

Toronto, ON- The Trilium Cup was contested on Friday night in a derby match between Toronto FC and Columbus Crew SC. And then about six minutes later was decided. Thanks to a penalty kick goal from Victor Vazquez The Reds would take a 1-0 advantage. Five goals later and the cup would be theirs for the second straight season.

