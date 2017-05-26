Fire Sidebar: Growing in Confidence

Confidence keeps growing during winning streak.

BRIDGEVIEW, IL—Seeing is believing of what the Chicago Fire has done over its last four games. All of them have been victories and its an unknown territory for a club that hasn’t seen anything like it since September 2012. It feels like ages ago, but it’s a welcome sight after a number of disappointing seasons.



The best part is where the team has gone start of the season off strong and seeing its record at 7-3-3 with 24 points. They’re showing that they are a contender in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer.



Chicago won its fourth straight game with a convincing win over visiting FC Dallas 2-1 at Toyota Park on Thursday night.



Over the last four games, the Fire has beaten Seattle, Colorado, FC Dallas all at home and a road victory over DC Untied last weekend.



“It’s amazing, were going in trying to win every game,” said David Accam, who had scored the game-winning goal against FC Dallas. “We know that we’re a good team and we can beat anyone in this league. So it’s the confidence of trying to play good and win games.”



Nemanja Nikolic has been scoring in many different ways, he notched his 11th in 13 games on a volley kick. He started the scoring for the Fire just a few minutes into the match. Getting the win means so much to the team right now.



“It was a very important victory,” Nemanja Nikolic said. “We wanted to get the three points and be at 24 points, it’s just amazing. Every game brings in a new confidence. It’s not just very important to win the game, but to play the chances and score the goals. To dominate the game and keep the ball possession. The best thing in the four games that we’ve dominated.”



Sticking to the confidence of what the success has brought to this club, the line-up has stayed the same for the most part over the last couple of weeks.



“We repeated our line-up like the last few games,” Chicago Fire head coach Veljko Paunovic said. “We’re playing well and winning games. We’re giving everything for the team. For it was important to see the character in our guys. I’m still happy with the performance so far with the team. We still keep growing and managing the team.”



Still. the Chicago Fire has been a work in progress of bringing in players during the off season and the addition Bastain Schweinsteiger in the last couple of months. Which has changed the club in a completely different direction. All they have to keep doing in take its confidence and keep building on it.



“We’re shaping our style that we’ve always wanted,” Paunovic said. “We’re becoming a mature team and a strong character. We’re managing the season the way we would like to have the progression. Now, we get some rest and when we get back we want to raise the bar, starting to working again together.