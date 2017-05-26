How Cubo Torres earned the name ‘The Robot’

Major League Soccer has had their fair share of interesting goal-scoring celebrations. Whether it is Kelyn Rowe Rowing the boat, the Robbie Keane backflip, or the Kei Kamara snack in the stands MLS players have a history of using a goal to have a little fun. But perhaps the best celebration has been Torres’ robot.

“That started many years ago, when I was with the academy of Chivas de Guadalajara. I was 13 or 14 years old when it all started,” said Torres. “The first time I did “the robot,” it was an academy’s tournament and from there it all began. I kept doing it in Mexico’s third division, U-17’s, U-15’s, U-20’s. I did it because of the FIFA game, when you score and press the buttons the avatar does different things to celebrate. When I was in the academy, I would score in the videogame and by coincidence I would always ended up doing the same celebration, which was ‘the robot.’ Then, one day my teammates and I agreed that if I scored I was going to do “the robot” in the corner kick area. Then, it stayed.”

Even when he tried to move on from the robot his teammates would not let him, “ When I first started playing at Liga MX, I scored and did a normal celebration for couple of goals. When I scored my third, my teammates asked me to do “the robot.” I didn’t think I was going to do it at the stadium with all the people, but I did it and the people liked it.”

While Torres has effectively pulled one dance move into the soccer arena don’t look for there to be a second. “As everyone can see with ‘the robot’ I am not that good of a dancer so I am not going to press my luck.”

You can check out Sean Maslin’s full interview with Cubo Torres where he talks about Owen Coyle, Chivas USA, and the Houston Dynamo in this month’s Soccer 360 Magazine on stands now.

