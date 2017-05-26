Fire Win Fourth Straight, Regain Brimstone Cup

Chicago Fire 2-1 FC Dallas

by Dan Gaichas



BRIDGEVIEW, IL—It wasn’t until October 16th last year when the Fire got their seventh win of the season (their last in 2016). This season, it took them almost five months and 20 matches fewer to reach seven wins as the Fire defeated FC Dallas, 2-1, to win their fourth on the bounce (a first since September 2012). The 24 points after 13 matches is the best return since 2001. Oh, and the Fire regained the Brimstone Cup as well.



FC Dallas came with a makeshift lineup with one eye on a Sunday match against Houston. Maxi Urruti was left out of the 18 while Javier Morales and Ryan Hollingsworth were second half subs. However, there was still some talent for the Fire, who went with an unchanged starting lineup for the third match running, to deal with.

All of the goals came in the first nine minutes of the match—each of which on a multiple of 3. Nemanja Nikolic volleyed in a cross from Brandon Vincent in the third minute.

FCD equalized in the 6th minute after Joao Meira and Johan Kappelhof were unable to clear the ball allowing Roland Lamah to score from close range.

In the ninth minute, David Accam collected a long ball from Kappelhof and blasted one past Chris Seitz for what turned out to be the match winner.

But just as it seemed like the match would resemble an indoor soccer match between the Mustangs (or Sting for the old school crowd) and the Sidekicks, Accam’s strike turned out to the last the shot on target for either side until late in the match as both team’s defenses held firm.

Nikolic was given a chance to add to the scoreline in second half stoppage time after a handball in the box, but Seitz would make the save in what turned out to be the last action of the match.

Despite the stellar start, Fire head coach Veljko Paunovic still feels there is room for improvement.

“I think there is still more improvement to come,” said Paunovic. “What I expect is to be more progressive. If we can jump from this level to the top level which is required to be successful and reach the playoff. I will be happy only if we sustain it.

“I think the good progression we have right now is winning the games and something that’s better to manage. We still have a long way to go be the team that can absolutely dominate, dictate the game, control the game, and have all the pieces and all the tools and use them whenever they are necessary. When you have them all, then you are sure of winning most of the games.”

The Fire will now have nine days before their next match which will be away to Orlando City SC on Sunday, June 4th. Kickoff is at 6:30pm on FS1.

SCORING SUMMARY:



CHI-Nemanja Nikolic (Vincent, Schweinsteiger) 3

DAL-Roland Lamah (Colman) 6

CHI-David Accam (Kappelhof) 9

BOOKING SUMMARY:

CHI-Luis Solignac (caution, tactical foul) 18

DAL-Carlos Gruezo (caution, reckless foul) 21

DAL-Aaron Guillen (caution, tactical foul) 23

DAL-Walker Hume (caution, tactical foul) 45

DAL-Matt Hedges (caution, tactical foul) 70

CHI-Johan Kappelhof (caution, tactical foul) 82



CHICAGO FIRE (4-2-3-1): #28-Matt Lampson; #2-Matt Polster, #4-Johan Kappelhof, #66-Joao Meira, #3-Brandon Vincent; #31-Bastian Schweinsteiger, #6-Dax McCarty; #9-Luis Solignac (#19-Juninho 59), #8-Michael de Leeuw (#16-Jonathan Campbell 75), #11-David Accam (#12-Arturo Alvarez 84); #23-Nemanja Nikolic

Subs not used: #1-Jorge Bava, #5-Michael Harrington, #14-Djordje Mihailovic, #18-Drew Conner

FC DALLAS (4-1-4-1): #18-Chris Seitz; #14-Atiba Harris, #26-Walker Hume, #24-Matt Hedges (C), #33-Aaron Guillen (#12-Ryan Hollingshead 89); #8-Victor Ulloa; #13-Tesho Akindele, #7-Carlos Gruezo, #5-Carlos Cermeno (#11-Javier Morales 63), #20-Roland Lamah (#21-Michael Barrios 74); #9-Cristian Colman



Subs not used: #30-Jacob Lissek, #31-Maynor Figueroa, #22-Reggie Cannon, #15-Jacori Hayes, #12-Ryan Hollingshead

TOTAL SHOTS: CHI 8-9 DAL



SHOTS ON GOAL: CHI 4-1 DAL



FOULS: CHI 13-23 DAL

OFFSIDES: CHI 1-2 DAL

CORNER KICKS: CHI 3-3 DAL



SAVES: CHI 0-2 DAL



Referee: Jose Carlos Rivero

Referee’s Assistants: Logan Brown, Gianni Facchini

Fourth Official: Silviu Petrescu

Weather: Partly Cloudy and 64º

Attendance: 12,584



Man of the Match: Bastian Schweinsteiger (CHI)