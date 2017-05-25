Zach Scott to headline new Sounders MLS Cup book

Facebook Page

Prost Publishing is delighted to announce its latest release coming this August. Lead author Steven Agen and a select list of Seattle area soccer journalists and legends will chronicle Sounders FC’s 2016 MLS Cup-winning season in Prost’s fourth release, the third to be produced in house by Prost Publishing itself.

The book is as yet unnamed and Prost will be inviting Sounders fans (and almost certainly others) to make suggestions. Details on the title will follow shortly and center around a community-driven approach to finding the right name.

The book will be a full color landscape softback with dimensions of 11.5″ by 8.5″. Its regular sale price will be $29.95.

In addition to Mr. Sounder himself, Zach Scott, Sounders fans will recognize the names of some of the best known guest writers including former Seattle Times beat writer and now Prost columnist Matt Pentz, Ari Liljenwall who covers Sounders FC for MLSsoccer.com, and Sounders FC’s newest match announcer Andrew Harvey who also covers the club for sportspressnw.com

Giving an international perspective will be Richard Fleming a veteran of the BBC World Service and now match announcer at the Colorado Rapids. More guest writers will be unveiled over the next few weeks.

The book will highlight a collection of brilliant full-color photos from Prost’s talented photography crew from both home games in Seattle and road games, as well as that famous night in Toronto itself.

The chapters will retell all of the ups and downs of 2016 that eventually ended in ecstasy for Seattle but Agen and his guests will not airbrush Sounders’ adversities from the campaign.

The book aims to be the most realistic commemoration, highlighting to the fullest extent just how remarkable their postseason triumph was.

From Obafemi Martins’ departure to their Champions League exit, from Sigi Schmid leaving to Nico Lodeiro arriving and especially from Seattle’s climb up the Western Conference table to their march atop the podium in December, Prost’s latest publication will strike a perfect balance between stunning photography and journalism, and a comprehensive account of the greatest season in Seattle soccer history.

Nor will Seattle’s vivid soccer history be forgotten with guest chapters set aside to honor the legends who brought Sounders soccer to where it is today.

Beyond the book itself, there will be book launches, signing events, and chances for the public to meet the authors and photographers, with the aim of adding more soccer gatherings to the communal life of the city, and allow fans to live soccer on even more days than match days.

To keep up with all the latest developments including a pre-sale with a heavily discounted price $19.74 specially selected to honor the history of the club, please like the Book’s Facebook page, where you can be the first to find out when the limited edition presales will start, keep up to date as events are announced and also make suggestions about the name.

