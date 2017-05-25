New York Red Bulls host rivals New England Revolution in clash of winless streaks

The New York Red Bulls have a chance to end their longest winless skid of the season at home against a familiar foe this weekend.

In the final match of a three-game homestand, the club from Harrison (5-6-2) hosts fellow original Major League Soccer member New England Revolution (4-4-4) at Red Bull Arena (7:30 p.m., MSG). The visitors are expected to bring 1,000 fans down the East Coast for the matchup.

Standing in the middle of the pack of the Eastern Conference after a stretch of three losses to Sporting Kansas City, the Philadelphia Union and cross-country rivals LA Galaxy and a draw to league leading Toronto FC last weekend, the Red Bulls (17 points in 13 games) look to avoid falling further down the table by avoiding defeat to the Revolution, who stand a point behind with 16 in 12 games.

Both teams enter the contest without the services of one of their defenders due to violent conduct last weekend — right-back Michael Morillo who started three matches for New York and centerback Benjamin Angoua who started seven games for New England.

The absence is set to affect the visitors more than the hosts, who enter New Jersey facing an uphill battle against history.

The Red Bulls are undefeated at Red Bull Arena in the matchup since it opened in 2010, going 7-0-1 in eight matches against the Revolution at the venue.

Much of the success can be credited to striker Bradley Wright-Phillips, who scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over the Revolution at Red Bull Arena last season, his fifth goal against the New England club since joining the Red Bulls in 2013.

Recent history favors the home side as well. Prior to dropping a 3-1 decision to the Galaxy at home two weeks ago, the Red Bulls were unbeaten at home for 19 consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, the visitors have yet to win a match away from the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium, losing four and drawing two in six matches.

A win from either side would end a streak — a 4-game winless stretch for New York, a winless away record for New England. A tie would extend both.