Ottawa Fury FC win on home turf against Toronto FC in first leg of semi-final

By Luis Martinez (Twitter @canadaluis)

Fury FC surprise and beat the maximum leader in the MLS on their home turf, in this first leg of the semi-finals of the Canadian Championship.

The intensity of the semi-finals scores a very good attendance of spectators at TD Place, considering that at the same time, there was an important NHL playoff game with Ottawa against Pittsburgh.

The first half was pretty much dominated by TFC, and at minute 35, Benoit Cheyrou scores to lift up the team headed by Greg Vanney.

Before the 45 minute mark, Fury was knocking the door consistently, making easy entrance in the goalkeeping area, guarded by Clint Irwin.

Once the second half started, Ottawa was on the attack with everything they had. At the same time, they demonstrated excellent quality and attitude of the team. Excellent example would be of defender, Andrae Campbell… this guy was everywhere on the field, doing a really good job.

Unfortunately , the referee, Pierre Luc Lauziere, signals the maximum penalty against TFC, giving the free way to the penalty kick, specialty for the team of the nation’s capital at minute 55. Ryan Williams gets the score for his team and equalizes the match.

At 64′, Sito Seoane, assisted by Tucker Hume, appears and scores the 2nd goal of the night, bringing the happiness to the 7600 spectators at TD Place Stadium last night.

TFC Clint Irwin looks frustrated in this second half, did his best, but that second goal marked the end of the match.