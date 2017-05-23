Radio Cascadia Ep. 113 – Perfecto

Michael McColl of AFTN joins Ari, Jackson and Steven to discuss Vancouver’s 2017 Canadian prospects and an important league game against DC over the weekend.

The group ponders whether Sounders’ victory over RSL marked a step forward, or more of the same.

Prost Portland Editor Matt Hoffman calls in to shed light on Portland’s 4-1 loss in Montreal, and then helps us take a look at the first Seattle-Portland derby of the year.

A derby, a domestic cup, top notch analysis and some pizza. It’s all in Ep. 113, tune in and get ready for a big week of action in Cascadia.

PLAYLIST:

4:10 – Michael McColl of AFTN on VWFC 2-0 SKC, TSS Rovers, Canadian & DC United preview

35:00 – Sounders review v RSL: How much progress was that?

47:00 – Matt Hoffman on Timbers’ tough trip to Montreal

57:00 – Derby Preview: Portland Timbers @ Seattle Sounders