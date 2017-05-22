MLS San Diego supporters group launched

Before they will ever have a team to support on the pitch, MLS in San Diego faces its first battle to ein an MLS franchise in a November referendum. The recent breakdown of FS Investors’ negotiations with San Diego State University were clearly not the best news of last week, but while not officially closing that door, the bid to bring MLS to San Diego is carrying on regardless.

There is a great deal of goodwill towards the MLS bid and thus far the Facebook Page for the hitherto unnamed Supporters Group had garnered 35,467 followers.

Today, the group transformed itself into an organisation that went beyond social media.

The perks may sound familiar. Those who join will receive:

*A limited edition jersey

*First access to season tickets

*Monthly raffle entry (with a chance to win season tickets)

*Destination party ticket in November

*Exclusive invites and more.

However, it is the ability to participate and influence that November vote that is the real driving force behind today’s move.

Andy Altman is the son of one of the investors, Steve Altman, and has been handling communications for the Supporters Group. Given it will be eventually supporter controlled, the bland name Original Supporters Group has been used as a placeholder so the members can name it once it is handed over.

He explained what today’s announcement meant:

“Today we announced the original supporters group which is the opportunity for people to get involved on the ground floor; for people to have a voice that we’re going to be listening to and working closely with. Although we don’t have a team yet, this is going to be part of our efforts to bring that team.”

His involvement and that of the investors is only temporary:

“Longer term what we’re going to do is turn this Supporters Group over to the fans to become an Independent Supporters Group like many teams have. But for now, we wanted to get this thing kick started and give people the opportunity to start getting involved.”

However, despite his own connections to the investors, he is adamant that the SG of the future will not remain a club entity and that the club’s involvement is only to create a vehicle to unite those who want to bring MLS to San Diego. Thereafter, if a franchise is awarded, the ownership will withdraw and leave a truly independent group in control of the fans.

Discussions about to what extent Supporters Groups are or should be part of the club resonate around Major League Soccer but Altman knows where he and FS Investors stand.

“It’s very important to make sure that people realize this is not going to be a club controlled group. It’s a club started group and that’s as far as we’ll take it. We’ll see how far that goes. Maybe it’s before November. Maybe we’ll even hand it off before then. But for now let’s just get it off the ground and see how interested and excited people are and we’ll go from there.”

Earlier this year, the San Diego bid attracted international attention after a poll to vote for the name of any new side resulted in a landslide for a less than serious suggestion, Footy McFootyface.

This followed a competition in the UK to name a new polar research ship which resulted in a win for Boaty McBoatface, a result the British Government ignored.

Supporters of rival clubs, notably LA Galaxy and the new expansion franchise LAFC, were quick to cast their votes but those in San Diego took it in good humor.

Altman, who was in part responsible, thought the story had been an overall positive for the bid rather than a distraction:

“You’re talking to the guy who for better or for worse was in charge and sort of created it. I’m going to defend my honor a little bit and say that I think it was good! And honestly I do think it was good. “It created a new level of awareness of our efforts. Some of the criticism was that it’s a big joke – and then also some of the compliments and some of the positives of it were that ‘it’s a big joke and we’re not taking ourselves too seriously’. “But we are taking it seriously and the video we put out on April Fools Day messaged very clearly that ‘Footy McFootface was fun but it’s not going to be the team name.’ “We’re going to have a serious team name to go along with our efforts. I think, Footy for the attention that he brought us, in the end it was a net win for us. That video worked out really well and it raised $8000 for charity.”

They made t-shirts with the logo and sold over 1000, three local charities sharing in that $8000 sum.

The battle ahead of the Original Supporters Group members will be no laughing matter however as the San Diego bid faces fierce competition from other rival bids. Sacramento Republic are considered favorites to grab the first slot but pundits seem divided as to which of San Diego’s other rivals; Charlotte, Cincinnati, Detroit, Indianapolis, Nashville, Phoenix, Raleigh/Durham, San Antonio, St. Louis, and Tampa/St. Petersburg are ahead.

Factors MLS will consider include market size, ownership experience in running sports franchises, creation of rivalries and bringing soccer to new geographical regions.

Clearly San Diego must first win the vote on November 7 to stay in the hunt and that is the first task of the new Supporters Group, to almost be volunteers and advocates in a political campaign. As of today, there is a vehicle for soccer supporters in the border region to get involved.

