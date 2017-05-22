NC Courage remain in the lead despite second loss

Cary, NC- After losing their first match of the season last week to the Orlando Pride in a 3-1 draw, the Courage hosted the Chicago Red Stars in hopes to keep their first place standing.

The Courage were the first team in the league to win their first four matches, while the Chicago Red Stars came into the match off a 1-1 tie last weekend against the Boston Breakers. Chicago, ranked lower in the league, were determined to rise back up to the top with a victory.

The first half started with a lot of energy as both teams kept a consistent pace on the field. Forward Jessica McDonald of the Courage was placed in somewhat of a right back position, which changed up the feel of the game. Nevertheless, McDonald strove to score.

Defender Julie Ertz who has recently been playing up on offense (with much success) was pulled back this match to play defense,which provided for more opportunities been sent up for the Red Stars offense.

In the 16th minute forward Christen Press had a great look and took the shot but was blocked by goalkeeper Sabrina D’angelo who came out just in time to make the save. Only ten minutes later, Press was given another chance for a goal in the 29th minute when a penalty kick was called. She placed it nicely in the back right corner, putting Chicago up 1-0. This marked her first goal on a PK and her second overall goal of the season. Press took a penalty several weeks ago against FC Kansas City, but it didn’t reach the back of the net.

Chicago midfielder Sofia Huerta received a solid cross from Press and worked her way around defender Abby Dahlkemper to score in the 37th minute, which put Chicago up 2-0 in the first half. Shortly after, midfielder Vanessa Dibernardo was able to take advantage of the rebound and was just in the right place to take a shot, which gave the Red Stars a strong 3-0 lead.

Coming into the second half, the Courage had a lot of work to do to catch up to Chicago’s goals. Forward Jessica McDonald had several shots on the goal but couldn’t get any past the keeper. In the 55th minute, forward Lynn Williams received a cross from the right side of the field and managed to score to bring renewed hope for the Courage, who were behind 1-3.

With time and goals on their side, Chicago kept attacking and putting pressure on the Courage. As North Carolina attempted to make runs and take shots, Alyssa Naeher continued to block shots and made four saves throughout the match, which greatly contributed to the Red Stars success.

The pace of the game sped up near the end as the Courage hoped to score and Chicago continued to attack, but no one was able to successfully see a shot reach the net. Despite a second consecutive loss, the Courage remain in first place with 12 points. The Chicago Red Stars gained three points with their 3-1 victory and currently stand in third place.

SCORING SUMMARY:

CHI- Christen Press 30′

CHI- Sofia Huerta 37′

CHI- Vanessa Dibernardo 45′

NC- Lynn Williams 55′

BOOKING SUMMARY:

CHI- Casey Short, yellow card

CHI- Julie Ertz, yellow card

NC COURAGE – #1-Sabrina D’Angelo, #20-Yuri Kawamura, #13-Abby Dahlkemper, #14-Jessica McDonald, #15-Jaelene Hinkle, #7-McCall Zerboni, #5-Samantha Mewis, #3-Makenzy Doniak (#12-Ashley Hatch 46); #9-Lynn Williams, #8-Rosana Dos Santos Augusto (#11-Taylor Smith); #10-Debinha De Oliveria (#23-Kristen Hamilton) Subs not used: #4-Elizabeth Eddy, #6-Abby Erceg, #16-Darian Jenkins, #17-Courtney Niemiec, #25-Meredith Speck, #26-Sam Whiteman

CHICAGO RED STARS – #1-Alyssa Naeher, #3-Arin Gilliland, #5-Katie Naughton, #16-Sam Johnson, #6-Casey Short, #8-Julie Ertz, #24-Danielle Colaprico (#13-Morgan Proffitt 93); #4-Alyssa Mautz (#19- Summer Green 80); #10-Vanessa Dibernardo (#7-Taylor Comeau 69); #11-Sofia Huerta, #23-Christen Press Subs not used: #9-Stephanie McCafferey, #30-Lauren Kaskie, #14-Sarah Gordon, #18-Michele Dalton

TOTAL SHOTS: NC 12-11CHI

SHOTS ON GOAL: NC 5-8 CHI

FOULS: NC10-9 CHI

OFFSIDES: NC 1-7 CHI

CORNER KICKS: NC 9-1 CHI

SAVES: NC 5-4 CHI

Referee’s: Rosendo Mendoza, Jeremy Weed, Francisco Bermundez, and John Collins