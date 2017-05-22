3 thoughts, 3 quotes from Sky Blue’s win over Houston

PISCATAWAY- Sky Blue F.C. secured its second straight home victory and back-to-back wins over the Houston Dash at Yurcak field on Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t the best of play at times for Sky Blue, however goals from Sarah Killion and Raquel Rodriguez contributed to the 2-1 victory.

The win propelled Sky Blue up the NWSL table, as the team now sits with 10 points through six games.

Here are three thoughts and three post-game quotes on the Sky Blue victory.

Sarah Killion has the “clutch gene.”

Every time Sky Blue has earned a penalty kick this season it has been buried home for a goal by Sarah Killion. The combination play of Sam Kerr and Raquel Rodriguez led to another PK in the 21st minute of the game. Killion stepped up and hit the lower left corner for her fifth goal of the season. She remains a perfect 4/4 from the spot.

Sarah Killion on converting PK’s this season.

“I just think of how many times I’ve kicked a soccer ball in my life. It’s just one more kick of the ball, and I just place it where I want to put it. I usually just pick the spot when I walk up, but it can honestly change by the time I put the ball down.

Christy Holly pushing all the right buttons with late game changes.

Holly was the first to admit that things could have been better on Saturday, but a win is a win. Sure, the late heroics of Raquel Rodriguez make the coach look good, but it seems every time Holly inserts a substitute into the game, that player has a positive impact. Daphne Corboz, Leah Galton, and Madison Tiernan all contributed to a late surge from Sky Blue. It was Corboz who played the ball into the box, which Rodriguez put in for the game-winner. It’s a testament to the depth of the team early this season, which wasn’t necessarily thought to be a strength of Sky Blue during preseason evaluations.

Here is one more look at tonight's game-winning goal by @raque_rocky after great service from @DaphCorboz. #NWSLonLIFETIME pic.twitter.com/sDyjUcxAdq — Sky Blue FC (@SkyBlueFC) May 20, 2017

Christy Holly on his “impact” substitutes

“They had a job to do. We talk every week we want our substitutes to have an impact on the game. We were delighted about that, they have gone in and had different roles and responsibilities. Madison was put in after we went up 2-1, Daph went in to try and speed up the tempo. I felt the tempo was too slow and we needed something different in the midfield. I thought for the first five or ten minutes it did change the flow of the game.”

Defense continues to be a strength for Sky Blue

Except for a 4-3 loss to the Washington Spirit in early May, Sky Blue has not conceded more than one goal in any of the other five games this season. It’s been a solid back-line anchored by veteran Christie Pearce, and a keeper in Kailen Sheridan who plays nothing like an NWSL rookie.

Christy Holly on Sheridan’s start to the season in net for Sky Blue

“She plays beyond her years. She is very mature and composed back there, you can see her distribution is fantastic. She’s got those big saves in her when she has needed them. I’m happy with what she has done so far this season, and we know we can get more out of her.”

Sky Blue will play at North Carolina against the Courage this Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.