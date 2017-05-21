Union scrape out fourth straight win against Rapids

A red card and a penalty helped the Philadelphia Union rise above the Colorado Rapids Saturday night. After conceding the first goal, and breaking the MLS 2017 shutout streak, the Union looked unable to break through a strong Colorado defense. A scramble in the box, and ensuing penalty lifted some pressure off the Union. Two yellow cards for Caleb Calvert in the span of 30 seconds then gave the Union a second wind. But it took another set piece for the Union to take the lead despite playing against 10 men. Haris Medunjanin struck a beautiful free kick, giving the Union the last push, and securing 3 points at home.

Looking back on the game, Colorado came in with a plan and executed it perfectly. A couple odd plays put the Rapids in a tight situation, but things could have turned out much differently on another night. Caleb Calvert and Kevin Doyle combined well in forward positions, and gave the Union defense all kinds of problems. But sometimes 30 seconds is all it takes to flip the game on its head. Colorado executed its game plan for 90% of the game. But two moments led to a penalty and red card, and the plan went out the window. Game-winner Haris Medunjanin spoke shortly about this in the post game press-conference, saying, “[t]hey fought hard and ran for every ball, and it made it very hard for us. But you can’t do this for 90 minutes, and we knew that and were able to turn it around and score… Just like the club name is Union, we are together.”

Summary:

With the first shot of the game the Rapids opened the scoring and ended Andre Blake’s shutout streak. Jack Elliott missed a header, which set Colorado on a 3 v 2 counter, with Calvert taking charge. Calvert ran right at Oguchi Onyewu, and took his shot on early from 20 yards out, curling the ball around Blake to the back post. Blake looked stranded, and was rooted to the spot. Onyewu should have closed the forward down, instead giving Calvert too much space. The Colorado forward took full advantage with the opener.

The Union took some time to register its first shot, which in the 22nd minute, but a goal nearly came from it. Fabian Herbers settled a poorly cleared ball from Kortne Ford, and took a touch wide before slotting a pass to Ilsinho near the penalty marker. Ilsinho put his boot through it, but Howard was alert and ready, sprawling to the ground to kick the shot away for a corner.

The Union had to make an early substitution as Fabian Herbers pulled up in the 26th minute off the ball. Usual starter Chris Pontius entered earlier than expected, as Curtin was likely giving the winger a break after 3 games in 8 days.

A last chance in the first half stretched keeper Tim Howard, but the save was comfortable for the veteran. Fafa Picault did well on a long ball over the top, controlling under pressure by the end-line. He hit his cross from a bouncing ball and C.J. Sapong was the first to rise, winning the header. He couldn’t get enough power behind his header, and took the sting out of his shot. Howard held easily down to his left side.

At the half Colorado led 1-0. A bit of smash-and-grab from Colorado, who has sat in to defend, only sending men forward on the rare occasion. The Union failed to create much, unable to break down the stalwart Rapid defense.

Colorado nearly doubled the lead in the 64th minute from a Kevin Doyle free kick. From about 24 yards out and slightly off-center, the forward hit a curling shot that dipped over the Union wall, but didn’t drop enough, as it rattled the crossbar and flew over the net.

A penalty for the Union gave the home team a lifeline in the 66th minute. Ilsinho put a beautiful early cross in the box for Jay Simpson, and defender Axel Sjoberg fell on the ball in an attempt to block his shot, handling it in the process. C.J Sapong stepped up and rifled the penalty down the middle to level the score.

In a strange turn of events, Colorado goal scorer Caleb Calvert received two yellow cards in the span of 30 seconds along with a member of the Rapids technical staff. Calvert received a first booking for dissent after a perceived foul. Calvert got medical treatment on the sidelines and, eager to get back on the field, came back before the referee signaled him onto the field. Referee Jose Carlos Rivero immediately brandished a second yellow and subsequent red card, leaving Colorado with 10 men and a 1-1 score-line to defend.

The Union took advantage and the lead in the 75th minute off a free kick from Haris Medunjanin. The initial foul came from a needless tackle by Joshua Gatt, who cleared out Alejandro Bedoya after Bedoya skied his shot. Medunjanin lined up the shot and curled it perfectly over the wall, with Howard howling at his defenders as the stadium erupted.

Jay Simpson had a chance to kill the game off in the first minute of stoppage time with a 1v1 with Tim Howard. Simpson turned Kortne Ford brilliantly near the halfway line and broke free on net. After the 60 yard run he faced up veteran Tim Howard, who came up with a great save to keep the score 2-1, though futile the effort was at that point.

The score ended with a 2-1 win for the Union. Colorado executed its game plan brilliantly up until Calvert’s red card. With 10 men the Rapids began to fall apart. It ended up taking a penalty and a free kick to break down the Rapid defense despite this. This game ended the Union’s shutout streak, but extended its win streak to 4.

Thoughts:

The first ten minutes saw both teams start slowly, with the Union holding most of the possession, but not breaking through the Rapid’s defense. Meanwhile the Rapids sat in, content to let the Union have the ball, and counter through Calvert and Doyle.

After the opener, Colorado was more than happy to sit back and absorb pressure. The occasional counter attack has looked threatening through Calvert and Doyle, but the way Colorado is giving no space to the Union attackers is frustrating players and fans.

Calvert and Doyle operate so efficiently as dual forwards. Both are extremely hard workers, and use that energy to give trouble to Union defenders. Onyewu and Elliott certainly look uncomfortable defending against them.

The Union attacker can’t find any space in the attacking 3rd. Colorado is doing a terrific job of staying compact and providing cover and back-pressure when the Union get forward. The Union seems content to rely on long-balls but Colorado has defended them well.

The red card, while odd, hasn’t done much to change the game. The Union still control possession, only Colorado is getting more stretched trying to chase the game. Even with spaces opening up, the Union is struggling to punish the gaps. Credit to Colorado, who even down a man are making life difficult when the Union has possession. It took a free kick to finally topple the Rapids, and without it the score may have ended 1-1.

Haris Medunjanin completed 94 passes (86% completion percentage) in this game more than any Union player in 2017. Meanwhile Alejandro Bedoya completed 80 (90% completion), which would have also broken that record.

As a whole the Union completed 633 passes to the Rapids 286.

Kevin Doyle ended the game with a 92% pass completion rate; also creating the most chances (3).

The most passes completed by a Rapids player was 38 (Michael Azira). The Union had 7 players complete more passes, 6 of which completed more than 50 passes.

Line-ups:

Andre Blake (18)

Ray Gaddis (28), Jack Elliott (3), Oguchi Onyewu (5), Giliano Wijnaldum (32)

Haris Medunjanin (6), Alejandro Bedoya (11)

Fabian Herbers (14), Ilsinho (25), Fafa Picault (22)

C.J. Sapong (17)

Kevin Doyle (9), Caleb Calvert (29)

Mohammed Saeid (90), Michael Azira (22), Sam Hamilton (15), Joshua Gatt (45)

Eric Miller (3), Axel Sjoberg (44), Kortne Ford (24), Mike da Fonte (2)

Tim Howard (1)

Box score:

Goal COL: Caleb Calvert 15’

Sub PHL: Chris Pontius (13) for Fabian Herbers 27’

Yellow COL: Mohammed Saied 45’

Sub PHL: Jay Simpson (27) for Fafa Picault 62’

Sub COL: Marlon Hairston (94) for Mohammed Saied 62’

Yellow PHL: Alejandro Bedoya 63’

Goal PHL: C.J. Sapong 67’ (pen)

Yellow COL: Caleb Calvert 69’

Yellow COL: Caleb Calvert 69’

Yellow COL: Joshua Gatt 74’

Goal PHL: Haris Medunjanin 75’

Sub COL: Dominique Badji (14) for Joshua Gatt 76’

Yellow PHL: Giliano Wijnaldum 81’

Sub COL: Dillon Powers (8) for Sam Hamilton 81’

Sub PHL: Warren Creavalle (2) for Ilsinho 86’