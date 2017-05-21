Gallery: Vancouver Whitecaps 2- Sporting Kansas City 0

Vancouver, BC- Good teams rebound from tough losses. It is a fairly simple statement but one that certainly is very true. Teams that can meet adversity head on and overcome are more likely to be a good team than a bad team.

While it is still too early to say what will happen to this Vancouver Whitecaps team in 2017 what is apparent though is that this club has a chance to be a very good side. After a difficult 2-1 loss last week to the Houston Dynamo one might have expected another tough result at home against Western Conference leaders Sporting Kansas City. Instead what the 21,020 that packed BC Place on Saturday saw was a side ready to show that one bad result won’t define their season. Thanks to goals from Tim Parker and Cristian Techera the Whitecaps downed Sporting KC 2-0.

Photos are courtesy of Hazel and Todd May. You can check out all of their photos from the Whitecaps this season on SmugMug.