Gallery: Toronto FC 3-Minnesota United 2

It is interesting how winning streaks work. When a side is on a roll nothing can go wrong. No matter the injuries, the incredible performances by the opposition or scrupulous calls by the officials things always just seem to work out. That was certainly the case for Toronto FC against Minnesota United last week. Despite an injury to Sebastian Giovinco and two goals from Kevin Molino Toronto FC pulled off their sixth consecutive victory in a 3-2 win over Minnesota United FC. Tosaint Ricketts scored the game-winner in the 77th minute.

