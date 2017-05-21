Gallery: Philadelphia Union 2- Houston Dynamo 0

Remember when the Philadelphia Union were at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and coach Jim Curtin was on the chopping block? My how things have changed. The power of positivity was on full display at PPL Park on Wednesday night when the Union (4-4-4, 16 points) dispatched the other surprise of the 2017 season, the Houston Dynamo by the score of 2-0. Fafa Picault (17′) score first for the Union while Ilsinho would add a second in the 38th minute for the home side.The loss was Houston’s fourth on the road this season (6-5-1, 19 points).

You can read the full match report below. In the meantime please enjoy some of our photos from the match courtesy of Prost photographer Charlotte Thomas.