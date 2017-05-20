Red Bulls snap losing streak but drop points to Toronto: New York Red Bull 1- Toronto FC 1

A blistering hot Friday evening saw two of the Eastern Conference’s hottest teams take to the stage that is Red Bull Arena.

With the fitting backdrop of a hot spring evening, the teams shared the snapping of a streak. The New York Red Bulls’ three game losing streak came to an end as they halted Toronto FC’s six game winning streak. Teams on the opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of form could not separate themselves, earning a single point for their efforts.

On any other night drawing against the league’s best team would be seen as a victory, yet there was a peculiar atmosphere to Friday night’s draw. Given the game was at Red Bull Arena, one cannot escape the notion that it feels like a loss. A blacked out South Ward greeted the team with their usual repertoire of songs but could not spur New York to victory. Black is the only fitting color to represent the Red Bulls’ recent outings and the draw at home further hammered the metaphorical “mourning” of good form home.

The Red Bulls lined up in a 4-1-3-2 formation for the first time this season as manager Jesse Marsch struggles to figure out how to put the pieces together to render positive results. Mike Grella made his first start of the 2017 season on the right wing, providing perhaps a different dimension to the match with his knack for slowing things down and bringing control to the game. Despite his relatively ineffectiveness Friday, his start is encouraging for fans eager to see him clock meaningful minutes.

Bradley Wright-Phillips with an overhead beauty!!! #RBNY pic.twitter.com/ZtIREo8jmb — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) May 20, 2017

Bradley Wright-Phillips would strike first in the 38th minute. After Michael Bradley committed a tactical foul outside of Toronto’s box, RBNY midfielder Sacha Kljestan lined up for the free kick. With deft precision, Kljestan’s ball found the head of striker Fredrik Gulbrandsen, who headed the ball to Wright-Phillips. Displaying his class, Wright-Phillips expertly executed a bicycle kick to put the ball past keeper Alexander Bono and earn himself his fifth goal of the season.

Wright-Phillips may be starting a new trend of bring your bicycle to work day with a feat like that.

Benoît Cheyrou dał Toronto FC remis. Co ciekawe jest to dopiero jego 2⚽️ w sezonie zasadniczym. Ostatnio trafił w kwietniu 2015 roku.#MLSpl pic.twitter.com/faQghG0Vkn — Katarzyna Przepiórka (@pustulkaa) May 20, 2017

Toronto would break Red Bull hearts with a goal of their own late in the second half. In the 70th minute, a dangerous ball into the box found the head of defender Chris Mavinga who headed the ball to midfielder Benoit Cheyrou. New York’s defensive woes were on full display as the back line failed to mark Cheyrou who headed the ball past keeper Luis Robles to equalize the game.

Toronto would have a late opportunity to claim all three points via a penalty kick from U.S. international Jozy Altidore. Yet, things wouldn’t go according to plan for the Toronto man.

Luis Robles' huge PK save on Jozy Altidore!#RBNY pic.twitter.com/ktQX4nYTiY — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) May 20, 2017

Luis Robles was tasked with bailing his team out of a desperate situation after defender Damien Perrinelle tripped Altidore in the box, earning the visitors a penalty. A penalty which should not have been, as Altidore fouled center back Aaron Long before making his way into the box.

Regardless of the poor officiating, Robles stepped up and stopped the penalty kick sealing the draw.

While a draw is a step in the right direction for New York, the team is in a slump. Whether it boils down to the players losing faith in the system or a manager who’s failure to commit to a system is hindering progress, the truth is New York is stuck between a rock and a hard place. Listless meandering in the midfield and confused defending is doing the team in. The Red Bulls have difficult questions to ask of themselves if they seek to steady the ship that is their 2017 season.

Scoring Summary:

38′ RBNY: Bradley Wright-Phillips, assisted by Fredrik Gulbrandsen

70′ TFC: Benoit Cheyrou, assisted by Chris Mavinga

Disciplinary Summary:

37′ TFC: Michael Bradley, yellow

69′ RBNY: Michael Amir Murillo, yellow

81′ RBNY: Sacha Kljestan, yellow

82′ TFC: Jozy Altidore, yellow

89′ RBNY: Luis Robles, yellow

Starting Lineups:

RBNY: Robles, Lawrence, Long, Perrinelle, Murillo, Felipe, Muyl (83′ Veron), Kljestan, Grella (60′ Royer), Gulbrandsen (46′ Davis), Wright-Phillips

TFC: Bono, Mavinga, Moor (61′ Cheyrou), Zavaleta, Morrow, Vazquez, Bradley, Delgado (67′ Edwards), Beitashour, Ricketts (90’+1′ Hamilton), Altidore