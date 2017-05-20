New York City Hoping to be Stirred Up and Not Shaken in Orlando

His name is Cyle. Cyle Larin and he has a license to kill New York City Football Club at home or away. He has been a thorn in the side of Patrick Vieira’s men and NYCFC face off against him for the third time this season on Sunday.

After a disappointing loss to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, NYCFC will hope to regain their mojo by finally defeating Orlando FC and their old coach Jason Kreis. It will not be easy. this will be NYCFC’s third game in seven days and Vieira was forced to play the players he was trying to rest in the second half of the RSL game in hopes of finding another goal.

The past two meetings have been frustrating for NYCFC suffering a 0-1 loss in the season opener and a 1-2 loss at Yankee Stadium. Larin has been responsible for all three of the goals scored for Orlando, but goalkeeper, Joe Bendick has come up big in both games. New York City will most likely enjoy the majority of possession as they have in the past two games but the question is if they can find someone hungry enough in the final third to push them over the top.

Orlando sit at number two in the Eastern Conference and NYCFC has dropped to 5th just above the New York Red Bulls. This game is a crucial match up in the conference standings between two very good teams. New York should be hungry to come up with a result after the unexpected loss to RSL and will come out on all cylinders. They will have something to prove by finally beating their expansion team rivals and gaining valuable momentum for the games ahead.

Orlando with have the services of Kaka again after his injury early in the season opener and will be even more dangerous on the attack. New York City will still be without the services of Yangel Herrera and will rely on the deft passing of Andrea Pirlo like they did in the previous two match ups. When Pirlo plays the team is slower on attack but control the ball much more. No doubt Vieira will backtrack from his experimental line up for RSL to his more established starters.

One thing is certain. If NYCFC can’t find away to get a win or a draw this Sunday, if Cyle Larin again exposes their backline, if they come away off a three game road trip with only 1 point to show for it, it will leave their fans and the team shaken and not stirred with enthusiasm.