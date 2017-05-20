Breakers Settle for Stalemate vs. Thorns

Rosie White and Natasha Dowie gave the Breakers a lead that didn’t last in Friday’s 2-2 draw to Portland Thorns FC at Jordan Field in Allston, Mass.

Dowie put Boston on the board first with an 38th minute strike wile White widened the gap with a goal in the 48th minute. But Portland stormed back thanks to Nadia Nadim’s tallies in the 57th and 83rd minutes.

“It was frustrating. We were in complete control of the game,” said Boston Breakers head coach Matt Beard after the match. “We created enough changes to win two games tonight. It’s so frustrating on my end because I think we should’ve got three points last week and three points tonight. But credit to Portland. They kept going.”

The Breakers put themselves in control of Friday’s match when Adriana Leon sent a corner kick into the box, where Dowie knocked it through with halftime approaching.

The hosts added another when Dowie played the role of distributor shortly after the break when she sent a cross in for White, who headed it through.

But Thorns FC were far from out of it. Before the hour mark, Nadim beat Abby Smith from the spot, then scored another from the run of play in the waning stages, forcing the Breakers to settle for a single point in front of the home crowd.

Friday’s draw put the Breakers on eight points with a 2-2-2 mark. Thorns FC went to nine points with a 2-1-3 record.

The Breakers return to action against Friday’s foe in Portland on May 27 at Providence Park.