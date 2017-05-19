Revolution look for redemption against Columbus

The New England Revolution have yet to pick up three points from an Eastern Conference team this season, something they’ll get another crack at when they host the Columbus Crew on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

It was just two short weeks ago that the Crew took down the Revs 2-0 at MAPFRE Stadium, extending New England’s winless streak to five games in a critical early season “six-pointer.”

That streak got snapped last Saturday night as the Revolution pummeled struggling Real Salt Lake 4-0. But Columbus’ visit to Foxborough this weekend carries big implications. How the Revolution handle business at home on Sunday will be a pretty good barometer for which side of the red line they belong.

More than one third of the season is over and the Revolution are just outside playoff position, so getting their first set of intra-conference three points against the Crew will go a long way.

A loss or even a tie would largely prove what the first part of the season has shown: that the Revs aren’t a playoff team.

