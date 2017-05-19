Red Hot against Red Bulls preview

By Luis Martinez (Twitter @canadaluis)

Photo by David Chant (Instagram @chantphoto)

This is a great opportunity for the Greg Vanney’s guys to show their power out of Canada visiting the Red BULLS in New York. Even if the situation for the local team is not the same as for the leader of the Eastern Conference, who are coming from six consecutive victories.

Facing the great possibility to begin without the Captain, Sebastian Giovinco, Toronto FC have the commitment to win and keep the first place on the chart standings.

Everything points to, head coach Greg Vanney, the fact he will start with same stats from their last match against Minnesota United, where TFC imposed their quality and strength, winning 2-1 at BMO Field.

Some medias in the United States are expecting for a Red HOT Toronto futbol Club, having to work hard to get the three points.

Jozy Altidore is cautioned for this encounter, otherwise we might miss him for the next 2 matches.

A close eye on Aaron Long and Luis Robles, 2 players that have been present every minute of the way since the season start for the NY club.

Lineups-

TFC: Bono, Zavaleta, Moor, Mavinga, Beitashour, Morrow, Bradley, Delgado, Vazquez, Ricketts, Altidore (Subs: Irwin, Cheyrou, Chapman, Hernandez, Edwards, Cooper)

Red Bulls: Felipe, Gulbrandsen, Grella, Kljestan, Muyl, Robles, Long, Perrinelle, Murillo, Lawrence, Wright-Phillips (Subs: Meara, Royer, Lade, Zizzo, Veron, Etienne, Davis)