Bundesliga Match Day 33 Round Up

Another team relegated but the fight to avoid the playoff is going to the wire.

Nowhere else to go but Leipzig. It seemed as the referee showed how much stoppage time was to be played that the away fans knew what would happen next. Leading 4-3 RB Leipzig merely needed to see it out. It didn’t happen.

Goals from David Alaba in the 91st minute and Arjen Robben in the 95th made the beer rain down from the skies. For Bayern this is very much a testing of wills, and yet the fact that they went toe to toe with the up and comer shows both weakness and strength, for this season and next. RB Leipzig will now be in sleep walking mode to be sure.

Werder Bremen was seriously thinking that the Europa League was a legitimate opportunity. At home to Hoffenheim the worst result happened. After this 5-3 loss things could actually get better long term after giving manager Alexander Nori a contract extension.

Hoffenheim leap to a 5-0 lead within the first 50 minutes. Bremen looked totally lost and unable to find a reaction. But then Hoffe switched off. BVB was at the time still tied 1-1 and winning was giving them the chance to get third. Three Bremen goals over the final 40 means they finished the day in fourth but four goals behind BVB rather than by one.

Mainz needed three points to keep their fight to stay in the Bundesliga alive. As the second half continued it looked bleak against rivals Eintracht Frankfurt. A 60th minute goal by Jhon Cordaba suddenly brough the crowd back and so their dreams. Three goals later the Carnival club Mainz 05 got the three points in a 4-2 win which could ensure survival.

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen found the fight to earn a 2-2 draw with local rivals FC Koln. This will hinder the Billy Goats Europa League dreams with the final match to go.

Wolfsburg set themselves up for a stressful final day in a 1-1 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach. European dreams for the Foals will be over but the Wolves visit HSV in the final match in a playoff for the relegation playoff spot.

FC Ingolstadt stayed up last season due to Ralph Hassenhutel. This season was not holding the same magic. A 1-1 draw with SC Freiburg confirmed their relegation after a two year stay.

Borussia Dortmund came back after being a goal down. A 1-1 draw at FC Augsburg means they need full three points at home against Bremen to ensure third place and the Champions League group stage.

Schalke 04 has been a huge disappointment in the Bundesliga. A 1-1 draw with HSV was nothing on the pitch but brilliant in the stands from the fans tifo display.

Hertha Berlin has used their home form to stay in the European places. A 2-0 away victory at Darmstadt means as long as they have a draw in their final match at home they will qualify for next season’s Europa League.

Player of the Week

Arjen Robben scored the match winner for the champions and while most of the time Bayern praising is avoiding in this weekly round up of the Bundesliga action his contribution cannot be doubted. The sheer adulation showed how much this mattered in terms of what will need to be replaced when he moves on from Munich