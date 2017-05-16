Gallery: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 3-Colorado Switchbacks 1

Three is a magic number. Well, at least for the Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 on Sunday it was. Thanks to goals from Marco Bustos (24′), Gloire Amanda (68′), and Chris Serban (82′) the Caps (3-4-2, 11 points) earned the victory at home in their 3-1 defeat of the Colorado Switchbacks. The Switchbacks fell to 3-3-4 on the season with 12 points despite a goal from Sean McFarlane (86′).

On hand to cover the match was Prost photographer Gerrit te Heneppe. You can check out his gallery from the match and below and all of his Whitecaps FC 2 photos on SmugMug.

Chris Serban with a goal-scoring opportunity. Ben McKendry, attempting to lead the attack on the Switchbacks defense. Deklan Wynne with the throw-in. The Whitecaps FC 2 starting eleven plus a possible future Cap? Marco Bustos setting up to take the penalty. Ben McKendry, getting past Joshua Young. Josh Phillips (6’0″) blocking Marco Bustos’ (5’6″) progress and the sun. Shane Malcolm of the Colorado Switchbacks. Ricardo Perez, the Colorado Rapids Homegrown Player, has a solid match for the Switchbacks against the Whitecaps. Moise Pouaty and Caps forward Gloire Amanda going in in for a 50-50 ball. The Whitecaps FC 2 and Switchbacks players setting up for a free kick. Kaden Chung getting a word in with Gloire Amanda. Gloire Amanda celebrating his goal. Gloire Amanda