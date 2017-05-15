Matador Alessandrini slays the Red Bulls: New York Red Bulls 1 – Los Angeles Galaxy 3

The Red Bulls entered the ring that is Red Bull Arena on Sunday looking to bounce back from a disappointing road stint.

While New York thought they would enter the ring to find the town drunk playing matador, they encountered something entirely different. What greeted them at the gate was the clean, tidy finishing of L.A. Galaxy winger Romain Alessandrini who deftly slaughtered the Red Bulls.

A protracted run dating back to the 2016 season which saw the Red Bulls unbeaten at home for 19 matches came to an end on Sunday in a lopsided affair swinging in the Galaxy’s favor. The Red Bulls would feel the sharp sting of L.A.’s designated player Alessandrini early on.

Alessandrini would strike first in the eighth minute. Having drawn the foul after an errant tackle by New York, Alessandrini lined up to take the free kick. The L.A. DP launched the ball expertly above traffic, bouncing in-front of keeper Luis Robles and finding the back of the net.

If its any consolation for Red Bull fans, it was a beautifully taken free kick.

Alessandrini would follow up his perfect strike exactly one minute later, earning himself a well-deserved brace. Forward Giovani dos Santos made a cutting run into New York’s box, launching an accurate cross to the feet of Alessandrini. Despite Robles getting a hand to Alessandrini’s shot, its power was to much for Robles to parry away as he watched the ball bounce into the back of the net again.

The Red Bulls, desperate to stop the bleeding, conceded a penalty late in the second half. With the on rushing Galaxy attack, winger Mike Grella made a poorly timed tackle on Alessandrini to concede a penalty. dos Santos would put the final nail in New York’s coffin by slotting the ball past Robles to put the Galaxy up by three.

New York would cut the deficit to two in the dying embers of the game as Kemar Lawrence launched a dangerous ball across the face of the Galaxy’s goal to find an unmarked Daniel Royer who was able to execute a simple tap in.

Given the Red Bulls’ poor string of results, the one goal isn’t much of a consolation. In their last three fixtures, the Red Bulls have conceded eight goals and answered with a lone goal at home. The Red Bulls have difficult questions to ask of themselves as issues arising on the road are now spilling over onto home performances.

While manager Jesse Marsch was quick to shoulder much of the blame for Sunday’s loss, the players themselves are at fault. A string of lackluster outings from both first-teamers and rotation players shows a lack of confidence, belief and hunger. How many more times must we hear Marsch say trust the system when it clearly has yet to alter our fortunes? Is that not the definition of insanity?

The New York Red Bulls will aim to change their fortunes on Friday, May 19th when they take on the red-hot Toronto FC at home.

Scoring Summary:

8′ L.A.: Alessandrini

9′ L.A. : Alessandrini, assisted by dos Santos

78′ L.A.: dos Santos, penalty

90′ RBNY: Daniel Royer, assisted by Kemar Lawrence

Disciplinary Summary:

27′ L.A.: Bradley Diallo, yellow

45′ RBNY: Aaron Long, yellow

56′ RBNY: Sacha Kljestan, yellow

84′ L.A.: Jack McBean, yellow

90′ L.A.: Bradley Diallo, red (card accumulation)

Starting Lineups:

RBNY: Robles, Lawrence, Long, Perrinelle, Lade (74′ Zizzo), Felipe, Davis (63′ Gulbrandsen), Royer, Kljestan, Muyl (46′ Grella), Wright-Phillips

Galaxy: Rowe, Cole, Damme, Steres, Diallo. Boateng (75′ Romney), Zardes, Husidic, Pedro, dos Santos (87′ Garcia), Alessandrini (80′ McBean)