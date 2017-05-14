Portland Timbers tie Atlanta United 1-1 (Image Gallery)

In a rainy afternoon Portland Timbers and Atlanta United split points at Providence Park, in Portland, Oregon. (Photos by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).
MAY 14 – PORTLAND, OR: Portland Timbers tie 1-1 with Atlanta United at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon (Photo by Diego G Diaz).