Gallery: Chicago Fire 4- Seattle Sounders 1

Saturday Night Live? More like Nikolic Night Live.
On Saturday night in front of a packed house at Toyota Chicago Fire forward Nemanja Nikolic stole the show, scoring twice and adding an assist in the club’s 4-1 defeat of the Seattle Sounders. David Accam and Luis Solignac would get in on the scoring fun for the Fire while Clint Dempsey provided the lone ray of sunshine for their Cascadian foes.
You can read the full recap of the match courtesy of Rusty Silber in the team section below. In the meantime enjoy some of our photos from the match courtesy of Don MacGregor (Note: you can also check out our full 2017 Chicago Fire gallery on SmugMug).
Apologies, but no results were found for the requested archive. Perhaps searching will help find a related post.
Chicago Fire
Sounders FC
Nothing Found
Apologies, but no results were found for the requested archive. Perhaps searching will help find a related post.