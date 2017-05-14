Gallery: Chicago Fire 4- Seattle Sounders 1

Saturday Night Live? More like Nikolic Night Live.

On Saturday night in front of a packed house at Toyota Chicago Fire forward Nemanja Nikolic stole the show, scoring twice and adding an assist in the club’s 4-1 defeat of the Seattle Sounders. David Accam and Luis Solignac would get in on the scoring fun for the Fire while Clint Dempsey provided the lone ray of sunshine for their Cascadian foes.

You can read the full recap of the match courtesy of Rusty Silber in the team section below. In the meantime enjoy some of our photos from the match courtesy of Don MacGregor (Note: you can also check out our full 2017 Chicago Fire gallery on SmugMug).

Stefan Frei once again unable to make the stop on the fleeting Fire attack (photo credit Don Macgregor) Clint Dempsey slipping past Dax McCarty and Drew Conner. Nicolas Lodeiro was one of the few bright spots for the Sounders against the Fire on Saturday (photo credit Don Macgregor). Luis Solignac was just a little bit happy last to get a goal and the three points(photo credit Don Macgregor). Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei making the save (photo credit Don Macgregor). Sounders FC supporters before the match. No idea if they byob’ed (photo credit Don Macgregor). Chicago Fire banner (photo credit Don Macgregor). Bastian Schweinsteiger and David Accam worked in concert last night to galvanize the attack (photo credit Don Macgregor). Joevin Jones showing off his hops against a Fire defender (photo credit Don Macgregor). The color guard waiting to get the night underway. Johan Kappelhof saying hello to some of the Fire faithful (photo credit Don Macgregor) Some of the Sounders FC supporters made the trek to Chicago (photo credit Don Macgregor). Nemanja Nikolic about lay a cross in (photo credit Don Macgregor). There were more than just artificial fireworks at Toyota Park (photo credit Don Macgregor). That is an awfully large picture of Johan Kappelhof (photo credit Don Macgregor). David Accam and Michael de Leeuw getting prepared for the night’s festivities. Joao Meira with the challenge from behind on Jordan Morris (photo credit Don Macgregor). Joevin Jones from a distance (photo credit Don Macgregor). Dax McCarty bobbing and weaving past Clint Dempsey (photo credit Don Macgregor). Clint Dempsey celebrating the Sounders lone goal on Saturday night (photo credit Don Macgregor). A Sounders supporter with a very important message (photo credit Don Macgregor). Jordan Morris versus Joao Meira (photo credit Don Macgregor) Harry Shipp showing no favoritism towards his former Fire teammate David Accam (photo credit Don Macgregor) Sounders FC goalkeeper Stefan Frei getting warmed up (photo credit Don Macgregor). David Accam giving the supporters a hand for their overwhelming support for the Fire (photo credit Don Macgregor) Clint Dempsey looking to catch up to Dax McCarty (photo credit Don Macgregor).