With first win out of the way, Spirit aim for consistency in Seattle

Winning cures all problems. Except for when one loses again. That is the position that the Washington Spirit find themselves in after the side earned their first victory of the 2017 NWSL last week. While the victory is nice the question is now whether they can find consistency over the course of two matches. That question will be answered on Saturday when they travel to Seattle to take on the Reign (4pm EST GO90 App).

If they are to earn win number two on the season it will be under some very difficult circumstances. The Reign and their supporters have turned Memorial Stadium into one of the more difficult places to play across the NWSL. Seattle are unbeaten in their last eight home matches and have outscored their opponents 20-6 during that span. The Spirit have not had much luck against the Cascadia side either having won just once in six tries (that win coming in 2012).

To break the losing streak in Seattle the Spirit are going to need another quality performance from goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe and Shelina Zadorsky. In last week’s 4-3 win over Sky Blue FC Labbe made six critical saves and worked with Zadorsky to stymie and frustrate their opponent’s efforts in their attacking third. Amidst all of the changes on the Spirit starting eleven this season the Canadian duo have served as a calming influence for the untested side. In particular Zadorsky’s passing ability and patience in building plays has given coach Jim Gabarra a field general to manage the match.

What will be interesting to see is how this young Spirit side does against a Reign team that likes to press and press some more. Midfielder Jess Fishlock has created a dynamic partnership on the attack with Megan Rapinoe and Beverly Yanez which has given NWSL defenses fits early in the season. With Yanez and Rapinoe working on the outside to open up space in the defense it gives Fishlock the ability to come in late and seize on her attacking chances. The Reign have already scored eight goals this season (most in NWSL) and playing against a Spirit side that have allowed a goal in each of their last nine road matches one would fancy their chances at finding the back of the net.

Washington will have their own opportunities though at creating attacking chances. Last week against SBFC the side broke out of their scoring slump to net four goals, two of which came from reigning NWSL Player of the Week Francisca Ordega. Ordega has shown that she create her own attacking chances in open space, partially thanks to the expert passing abilities of former Reign midfielder Havana Solaun. Last week in their 2-2 draw against the Portland Thorns, the Reign FC defense wilted late when Thorns coach Mark Parsons used his speed advantage on the counter-attack to earn a late draw.

With Ordega, Solaun, and Arielle Shipp the Spirit should have a similar advantage against Seattle but Washington cannot rely just on late heroics to get a result out of this match. Seattle are one of the more potent attacking teams in the league and with Washington’s midfield still being a work in progress they are going to need to capitalize on any opportunities that they get. Seattle might not be the ideal opponent to further their win streak but given that the deck is stacked so high against them they might be the ideal opponent to prove that their side can compete against anyone anywhere.