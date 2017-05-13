Can Sounders figure out attacking woes in Chicago?



By Mark Lee

The Seattle Sounders are in Chicago this weekend for a date with the Fire. In lieu of our normal preview, here’s Prost Seattle writer Mark Lee’s take on the state of Seattle’s front 6:

As the final whistle sounded on Saturday, the Sounders walked off the field with another disappointing result. A makeshift Toronto team was able to waltz into Seattle, grab a goal, soak up the pressure and possession, and come away with a win. It’s beginning to look like a familiar story for the Sounders – this wasn’t the first time they’ve had greater than 60% possession and failed to make it show. With an enviable lineup of attacking talent, where is it going wrong?

Taking a closer look at the front 6, what is the best position for each player, and can you fit them all into a viable formation?



Formations only explain so much

For example, let’s take a look at the formation the Sounders fielded on Saturday. Seattle started the game in a 4-5-1 with Will Bruin up top as a lone striker, Clint Dempsey sitting just in behind as an attacking center midfielder, Jordan Morris on the left wing, Nico Lodeiro on the right wing, and Osvaldo Alonso and Christian Roldan playing defensive center midfield. But that was just the starting formation – what space do the players actually take up on the field?

Lodeiro likes to drift inside and find the ball closer to the middle of the field, while Morris tends to take up a position high on the opponent’s back line, almost like a second forward. Dempsey likes to float in the space between the opposing team’s defensive and midfield lines, withdrawing deeper into the midfield to get touches on the ball when he’s not as involved. In addition to the front six, Joevin Jones and Jordy Delem push high up the field as wing backs, often both taking up positions 40+ yards in front of the center backs.

While it starts as a 4-5-1, this formation ends up functioning much like a 4-3-3 with attacking wing backs. It also shares many similarities to a 4-4-2, with Dempsey or Morris performing similarly to a second forward for much of the game. It doesn’t much matter what you want to call the formation, the Sounders’ front six will end up interchanging fluidly throughout the match. Aside from Bruin, who stays up top as a target man, everyone has the freedom to roam wherever the space opens up. Morris and Lodeiro swapped wings multiple times on Saturday, Dempsey dropped back deeper than Alonso more than once, and Jones and Delem spent much of the game in the attacking half of the field.

“Attacking options that don’t crowd the center midfield are scarce for the Sounders at the moment.”

This type of movement is key to what the Sounders want to do offensively. With so much flexibility, they can often draw teams out of shape and exploit the space to create clear-cut chances. Especially with personnel like Lodeiro, Dempsey, and Morris, an attacking outburst is always a possibility. However, fluidity, just like possession, must come with a purpose.

It’s great to be flexible and move freely around the pitch, that movement can lead to games like the 3-0 demolition of the LA Galaxy just over a week ago (with the same formation and same players on the field). But with no end product, with too much time spent in build-up and not enough incisiveness, it’s just a pretty game of possession. The movement must be quick, and speed of play needs to match.