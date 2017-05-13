Six in a row for TFC with a 3-2 win against Minnesota

By Luis Martinez (Twitter @canadaluis) and photo credit by David Chant (Instagram @chantphoto)

In an explosive back and forth, Toronto FC defeats Minesota United FC 3-2 at BMO FIELD in front 27,239 spectators.

This is the 6th consecutive victory for the Greg Vanney Reds, starting off the match with a surprising initial 11, giving the opportunity to Tosaint Rickets on the attack making company to fellow co-player Sebastian Giovinco.

The Italian Star in charge to open the score with a penalty resulting from a foul against the homeboy Raheem Edwards. A first half full of passes and hard movement in the area of the American team, lead by Adrian Heath. But 2 minutes before going to break, the head coach Greg Vanney decides to preventively replace Giovinco for another hero, Jozy Altidore.

In the 2nd half, Minnesota United puts pressure in their attacking with everything they’ve got, and it is at minute 52 when Kevin Molino appears to equalize the action. Notwithstanding, after a free kick from Bradley, TFC earns a 2-1 score from an auto goal by Ramirez at minute 54.

At 61′, something, who apparently was a simple corner, the referee Allen Chapman decrees to grant the maximum penality in favor of the visitors. It was the same Kevin Molino, who scores for the second time in the match. For this charge, TFC goalkeeper, Alex Bono, was very attentitive and stopped the kick, but in the rebound, Bono was completely alone and unfortunately was unable to do anything at that point.

When everything looks like the match will finish in a tie,Tosaint Rickkets takes it away for Toronto by scoring for 2nd time in the night, giving the 3-2 victory to the leader of the east conference with an important advantage with 25 points.

Match statistics –

Lineups:

TFC – Bono, Hagglund (Vazquez), Hernandez (Zavaleta), Mavinga, Cooper, Delgado, Bradley, Cheyrou, Edwards, Ricketts, Giovonco (Altidore)

Minnesota – Shuttleworth, Thiesson, Kallman, Calvo, Burch, Cronin, Ibson (Jome), Molino, Danladi (Warner), Ibarra (Venegas), Ramirez

Shots: TFC 13 and MIN 9

Shots on target: TFC 3 and MIN4

Fouls: TFC 9 and MIN 7

Yellow cards: TFC 1 and MIN 0

Offsides: TFC 1 and MIN 0

Corners: TFC 8 and MIN 3