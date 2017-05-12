Three things to watch when the Red Bulls take on the L.A. Galaxy

The L.A. Galaxy are certainly reminiscent of Real Madrid’s Los Galacticos on paper, boasting incredible firepower via designated players Romain Alessandrini and Giovani dos Santos. L.A.’s defensive side of things is equally impressive boasting Ashley Cole and Jelle Van Damme. Yet they haven’t been able to connect the dots and put together convincing championship displays, posting a 2-5-2 record.

That isn’t to say the Red Bulls are in for a cakewalk.

New York is nursing its wounds coming off of a two game road trip in which the team conceded five unanswered goals. The Red Bulls have difficult questions to ask of themselves on all fronts of the team. Squandering scoring chances and committing remedial defensive errors have cost RBNY on the road, but home matches have been an entirely different story.

With the Galaxy traveling to Red Bull Arena on May 14th, here are three things to consider for the star studded matchup:

1. The importance of home turf

The Red Bulls have yet to lose a single match at home in 2017, outscoring their opposition 7-1. With the South Ward behind them, New York shakes whatever nervous jitters the team exhibits on the road and comes out of the gate in a commanding, bordering on arrogant fashion.

The Galaxy have won only one of their three road games, having been outscored 7-5. But if anyone is going to upset the Red Bulls at home, it may very well be the Galaxy. Without a win in their last four, L.A. is desperate for a win and will give it their all on Sunday.

2. Shutting down L.A.’s designated players

The offseason acquisition of former Marseille winger Romain Alessandrini was arguably the biggest grab of the January transfer window. So far, he’s paid dividends scoring four goals and assisting three more. Mexican international Giovani dos Santos has also put in a respectable shift this season, scoring two goals thus far.

What do they bring to the table? Years of experience and loads of pace. They’ll do damage if you let your guard down for a minute hence their negative two goal differential on the road. They can and will claw back a goal.

That means the Red Bull’s back line will have to pull out all the stops. With Aurelien Collin still week-to-week, the New York back line will likely look much similar to how it did against Philadelphia. Aaron Long and Damien Perrinelle are towering guys and should bully the diminutive dos Santos. If they can throw him off of his game and limit the service to him, New York will win the battle.

While no one is happy to see a player injured, the Red Bulls likely won’t miss midfielder Jermaine Jones who is out 3-4 weeks with an MCL sprain in his right knee. Jones has a storied tenure against New York, having been a thorn in their side in his time with the New England Revolution and the Colorado Rapids.

3. The game will be won on the flanks

Without a doubt most of the battles will take place on the flanks and whoever can corral the opponents wingers will win. The full backs will have to step up. While Sal Zizzo offers the Red Bulls an added offensive weapon, he is a defensive liability finding himself forced to back track way too often. Given the solidity of right back Amir Murillo in New York’s last outings, he will likely face the unenviable task of marking Alessandrini.

Conversely, the veteran defending of the Galaxy’s Ashley Cole could pose a problem for winger Alex Muyl.

Although there may be a point of entry into the Galaxy’s defense.

The match-up between Red Bull winger Daniel Royer and L.A. right back Bradley Diallo could very well determine the outcome of the match. Diallo, having been solid for in the last two seasons with the Galaxy’s USL team, is still acclimating to defending in the big time. Royer’s flair may razzle, dazzle and leave Diallo in the dust. Leaving that flank exposed should allow Bradley Wright-Phillips all the service he needs.

The New York Red Bulls play the first of a three game homestand against the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday, May 14th at 6:00 pm EST.