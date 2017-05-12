Philadelphia Union at D.C. United: take two

The Philadelphia Union travel south to the nation’s capital to take on D.C United just six games after losing 2-1 in D.C. on April 1st. The game will be the Union’s last at RFK, and will be played at 7PM EST on Saturday, May 13.

In the 2-1 D.C. win last time around the Union conceded two early goals off of mistakes in the back. D.C. had the simple job to hold on to 2 goals at home for the last 60 minutes. The Union doubled D.C’s shot tally that game, but didn’t look convincing in most of its chances, whereas D.C. had fewer shots but from much more dangerous positions. D.C. is currently in 8th place in the East, with 11 points, while the Union is dead last with 7 points.

D.C. has the injury bug currently, and will be without key players such as Nick Deleon, Patrick Nyarko, with Steve Birnbaum, Bill Hamid and Sean Franklin listed as questionable to start. Even without some of those names D.C. poses a threat on the attack, despite only notching 9 goals in 9 games. Between Patrick Mullins, Luciano Acosta, Lamar Neagle and Lloyd Sam, D.C. has the potential to punish any team if they look in the mood. Playing at home, against rivals the Philadelphia Union, it would be hard to see these names not feeling up to the task. Especially after losing last week at home to Montreal, D.C needs a big bounce back, and what better time to grab 3 points then against the last place team?

Meanwhile the Union are starting to look like a real threat, despite the table. The last two games saw the Union draw 0-0 in LA, and win 3-0 against The Red Bulls. Prior to those matches the Union held just 1 shut-out in the previous 7 games, and that was the season opener in Vancouver. With things settling down in the back the Union is starting to gain some of the form it picked up early last year.

But the Union aren’t without potential injuries of it’s own. Josh Yaro and Maurice Edu have yet to see practice time, and Roland Alberg and Ray Gaddis had to be subbed last week after sustaining injuries in the second half. Both are questionable for this match, which leaves the question of who will play the #10 role if Alberg is out? Derrick Jones has left for U-20 World Cup duties, so Curtin would have to reach for someone who has seen little time this year. Perhaps he will push Bedoya forward, and bring in Warren Creavalle in the midfield. Alternatively, if Bedoya remains, Curtin could start rookie Adam Najem, or even someone like Fabian Herbers or Ilsinho in that spot under the forward. Only time can tell, but it looks like Curtin has the option available to him, even if Alberg is match fit.